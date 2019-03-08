Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Miami Gras, Free Cocktails, and Carnaval

This weekend, Phuc Yea and the Wharf celebrate International Women's Day with female-focused events, Concrete Beach Brewery hosts its third-annual Miami Gras, and Carnaval Miami returns to Calle Ocho with a croqueta-eating competition.

Booze & Babes at Phuc Yea. Support Miami's local women shaking up the restaurant industry by enjoying an evening of sipping and tasting wine with Phuc Yea's Ani Meinhold and Proof Wines' Alicia Herrera. Sample 10 different varietals with complimentary Asian-inspired bites by Meinhold and a welcome cocktail. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. $20 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy the Wharf Miami

Free Cocktail at the Wharf. In celebration of International Women's Day, the Wharf will serve a free cocktail to all ladies during happy hour. Plus, take advantage of additional specials, such as $1 beer and $3 wines. All you have to do is RSVP in advance. 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Miami Gras Block Party & Can Release at Concrete Beach Brewery. Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery will close down the block on Saturday in one big joint celebration of both Mardi Gras and Carnaval. It also happens to be the same day as the brewery's can release of Miami Gras, a French-style saison infused with wildflower honey. Plus, expect live music and food vendors including Madrecita's Cuban Bistro Restaurant and Cajun & Creole St. Nola Fusion. The event is free. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

EXPAND Have a beer or two or three at Veza Sur. Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Carnaval Block Party at Veza Sur Brewing Co. Veza Sur will host its second annual Carnaval block party with music, performances by Los Chinchillos and local DJs, food vendors, dancers, and a special beer release. The festival is free although RSVPs can be made here. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Saturday, March 2, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Carnaval Miami on Calle Ocho. For folks outside of the Magic City, Calle Ocho is a mystical place. Miamians get to live its cultural awesomeness every day — and we throw down big-time once a year. It's time for that throwdown: Carnaval Miami's Calle Ocho festival is this weekend. For 2019, there will be 20 blocks of food, vendors, and jams, with ten stages of tunes to get rumps moving. Plus, this year will include El Croquetazo, a croqueta-eating competition with various rounds for amateurs, celebrities, and professionals. Winners will receive bragging rights and potential cash prizes. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on SW Eighth Street from SW 12th to 27th Avenue, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Broken Shaker

Off-Menu Exiled Cocktail at Broken Shaker. Sip on Cuban history through an off-menu cocktail featuring Havana Club Rum. All you have to do is whisper a secret code, which in this case is “La Yuma,” to of the Shaker's bartenders to get your very own pour. Made with Havana Club's Añejo Blanco, each cocktail includes a dash of lime, fermented strawberry, and simple syrup. Available through March at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com. $14 each.

Alexandria Guerra

MC Kitchen's Mercato Sunset Opens in Sunset Harbour. MC Kitchen has brought its fast-casual concept to Miami Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset from MC Kitchen owner Brandi Coletta. Items include a variety of fresh-baked goods such as baguettes ($5), muffins ($4), vegan and gluten-free cookies ($4.50), and brownies ($5) to pair with Lavazza coffee options like Americanos ($3.80), brewed coffee ($3), double espressos ($3.40), and iced lattes ($4.75). The list of presatta — pressed sandwiches made to order — includes Nonna's pork and beef meatball parma with melted mozzarella, basil, and tomato sauce on a sub roll ($13); applewood-smoked chicken with mustard dressing, wild greens, sliced tomato, and fontina cheese served on button bread ($14); and baked honey ham with artisan lettuce, provolone, tomato, and mustard aioli on a demi ciabatta ($13). A selection of wine and beer is also available. Fridays, the spot hosts happy hour and offers a family-style meal for two — including bread, salad, pasta, and a bottle of wine — for less than $60. 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; mckitchenmiami.com.