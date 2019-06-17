Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: New Times' Best of Miami Party and What the Cluck! at Ms. Cheezious

This week, Miami New Times celebrates with its Best of Miami party and Stephen's Deli in Hialeah reopens with hand-cut pastrami and corned beef sandwiches and New York egg creams. Plus, Mandrake celebrates International Sushi Day, and Ms. Cheezious hosts an all-you-can-eat fried chicken event.

Mandrake's dining room. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez for Mandrake Miami

Free Hand Roll Class and Summer Menu at Mandrake. Tuesday, Mandrake hosts a free interactive sushi-rolling experience with chef Sylvio. Create two signature rolls while sipping a glass of sake. After, dine on the restaurant's omakase tasting menu ($55), which features a sushi tower. Plus, sample Mandrake's new summer menu ($40), which features three courses ranging from shrimp and enoki pad Thai or grilled black Angus beef tenderloin, to mochi or passion fruit tart. Tuesday, June 18, at Mandrake, 210 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8036; mandrakemiami.com.

A flight of beer at Concrete Beach is just the beginning. Amadeus McCaskill

Wynwood Comedy Throwdown at Concrete Beach Brewery. Test your comedic timing at this open mic night. Sign up and channel your inner Stephen Colbert or Dave Chappelle. At the end of the show, the audience will vote on their favorite comic of the night. The winner gets a free growler fill to bring home and celebrate their hard-earned victory. This is a great opportunity to see established comics working out their material, fresh faces, and first timers. 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Concrete Beach Brewery. 325 NW 24th St.

Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

What the Cluck Ms. Cheezious

What the Cluck! at Ms. Cheezious. Chef Kurtis Jantz and Ms. Cheezious' Brian Mullins team up for all-you-can-eat fried chicken, complete with a welcome beer and bottomless green beans, buttermilk coleslaw, and biscuits. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase via Eventbrite and at the restaurant. 6 to 10 p.m. at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-989-4019; mscheezious.com. $30 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Stephen's Deli Reopens in Hialeah. Wednesday — a year and a half after it closed for renovations — Stephen's Deli in Hialeah reopens in the exact same location with the exact same vibe. At the upgraded 3,000-square-foot eatery, Stephen's will feature its original chairs, tables, and signage framing the entrance. Also, the kitchen's footprint was reduced to add La Cocina, a 40-seat bar that will debut this summer. The menu — including egg salad sandwiches ($10.95), NYC pushcart hot dogs served tableside, and the Lokal burger ($13.95) — will be an expansion of the offerings at the Stephen's Deli stall at Time Out Market on Lincoln Road. The shining stars of the menu, however, are the hand-cut pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, served on rye or challah and garnished with a Ba-Tampte pickle ($14). Wash down your sandwich with a classic New York egg cream ($5). It's a tall glass filled with milk and chocolate or vanilla syrup and topped with soda water ($5). Although the restaurant won't serve cocktails at this time, Stephen's will offer an option to make your egg cream boozy (and will also serve a proper Irish Coffee for dessert). 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. When it opens June 19, hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. When La Cocina opens, Stephen's will offer its menu later.

Celebrate the Best of Miami June 20. Photo by Jorge Martinez Gualdron

New Times' Best of Miami Party. New Times' annual Best of Miami edition dropped last week with hundreds of picks for the best things to eat, see, and do in the Magic City. To honor this mega-issue, we're throwing a party. On Thursday, June 20, come celebrate in the Design District's Jungle Plaza. From 8 to 11 p.m., enjoy cocktails and bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants, circus acts, and more entertainment. Tickets cost $45 online and $60 at the door, via newtimesbestofmiami.com. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimesbestofmiami.com.