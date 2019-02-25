Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Fooq's, Craft Beer, and Tacos

This week, Israeli chef Amos Sion takes over the kitchen at Fooq's, Corsair's craft beer and dinner event returns, 3 Sons Brewing Company opens in Dania Beach, and the Taco Stand in Wynwood celebrates its first anniversary.

Continue Reading

Chef Amos Sion of Hellena at Fooq's. Tuesday night, Israeli chef Amos Sion of Hellena will take over the kitchen at Fooq's with a Mediterranean-inspired dinner. Along with Fooq's chef Victoriano Hernandez, Sion will serve a one-night-only four-course tasting menu ($60) with an optional wine pairing ($50). Menu highlights include chilled tomato soup with shrimp falafel bruschetta; scallops and shrimp in ouzo with olives and halloumi cheese; and kanafeh, a traditional Arab dessert layered with cheese, apricots, and saffron and drizzled with pistachio syrup. Tuesday, February 26, at Fooq's, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com. Call for reservations.

Crafted by Corsair at Corsair Kitchen & Bar. Crafted by Corsair, the restaurant's monthly beer and dinner series, returns this week with Funky Buddha Brewing. Dig into a four-course dinner ($58) created by executive chef Gordon Maybury and chef de cuisine Derrick Connor, paired with select pours from the Fort Lauderdale-based brewery. Menu highlights include a beer cocktail made with Funky Buddha's Floridian Hefeweizen; duck prosciutto and fig salad with Maple Bacon Coffee porter; seared diver scallops with Dreamers of Dreams saison; pork three ways with Saint Toddy Belgian tripel; and peanut butter and jelly beignets with No Crusts brown ale. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 28, at Corsair Kitchen & Bar, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; jwturnberry.com. Tickets cost $58 via exploretock.com. Seating is limited, and reservations are encouraged.

3 Sons Brewing Company / Facebook

3 Sons Brewing Company Opens in Dania Beach. Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Company has officially opened to the public. The brewery is known for a variety of beers, including Summation, a bourbon-barrel-aged imperial vanilla coffee stout. It will also serve beer from out-of-town breweries such as Bottle Logic and Mikerphone and local ones including the Tank and Tripping Animals. 3 Sons, named for the founder's three children, became a local sensation, winning the people's choice awards for best brewery and best beer at the 2015 Hunahpu's Day beer festival in Tampa. The brewery officially launched at Flagler Village Brewery in 2016. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 104, Dania Beach; 954-601-3833; 3sonsbrewing.com.

Luis Meza Lifestyle Group

One Year at the Taco Stand. Celebrate the Taco Stand's first birthday with $3 beers all day this Thursday. Pair a drink with $2.50 tacos, including grilled chicken, al pastor, and veggie. 11 a.m. to 10 .m. Thursday, February 28, at the Taco Stand, 313 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4948; letstaco.com.