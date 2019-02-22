3 Sons Brewing Company Opens in Dania

Dania Beach's 3 Sons Brewing Company will open to the public with a party this Sunday, February 24, according to the brewery's announcement on social media February 20.
Dubbed the "Lumberjack Leftovers Pop-Up," the party will serve pizza along with beer from several breweries from noon to 8 p.m..
The brewery is known for a variety of beers, including its Summation bourbon barrel-aged imperial vanilla coffee stout, although it said many of them won't be ready for Sunday's opening. One of the beers, Ocean Park Pilsner, will be available February 24, according to a statement.
"We’re dying to open our doors but must practice patience, as the beer in our fermenters
The brewery will also serve beer from out-of-town breweries including Bottle Logic and
3 Sons' founder and brewer Corey Artanis moved to South Florida from Buffalo, New York, with the intention of becoming a firefighter, but it didn't work out.
His career trajectory changed when he home-brewed a pumpkin spice latte beer that caught the attention of the local craft beer community. He then decided to open his own brewery.
3 Sons, named for the founder's three children, became a local sensation, winning the People's Choice awards for
New Times has reached out to 3 Sons for additional information, including a complete beer list. We will update the post when we receive more information.
3 Sons Brewing Company. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 104, Dania Beach; 954-601-3833; 3sonsbrewing.com.
