Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Plant-Based Cooking, Dunkencito Time, and Crawfish Boil

This week, La Mar by Gastón Acurio and Steak 954 celebrate milestone anniversaries by offering limited-edition specials and new menus, while Plant Miami hosts three plant-based cooking classes, ranging from Mexican cuisine to nut-based cheeses. In addition, Phuc Yea hosts its monthly crawfish boil, and the Wharf's Tequila Time Riverside Festival returns for a second year in a row, bringing more than 100 tequila varieties, a mixology competition, and live music. Plus, Dunkencito Time launches this week, bringing 49-cent espresso shots from 3 to 5 p.m. to local Dunkin' Donuts shops.

It's Dunkencito Time. Dunkin' Brands

Dunkencito Time at Dunkin' Donuts. For a limited time, all Dunkin' Donuts shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties will offer 49-cent espresso shots daily from 3 to 5 p.m. The hours are a nod to Miami's famous area code (because 305 till you die), and the offer is good Monday, April 29, through Tuesday, May 28. There's one catch: You won't find Dunkencito Time on the menu, nor will there be signs to remind you of this glorious two-hour window. That's because Dunkencito Time is a secret offering. To get in on the deal, simply mention the offer at the register and — presto! — it's Dunkencito Time. 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29, through Tuesday, May 28, at Dunkin' Donuts stores throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. Visit dunkindonuts.com for locations.

EXPAND Courtesy of Steak 954

A Decade at Steak 954. Restaurateur Stephen Starr's Steak 954 at the W Fort Lauderdale has made it to the ten-year mark. The restaurant is celebrating with a weeklong prix fixe taking diners on a journey of Steak 954's most beloved and best-selling dishes from the past decade. Curated by executive chef Johan Svennson, the meal begins with a glass of prosecco, followed by a choice of appetizer, such as American Wagyu sliders, French onion soup, or lobster bisque. Entrées range from an eight-ounce filet mignon to Ora King salmon with sunchoke purée. Svennson ends the menu on a sweet note with a choice of two desserts, such as key lime baked Alaska or chocolate soufflé. The prix fixe costs $65, and the regular à la carte dinner menu is also available. Monday, April 29, through Sunday, May 5, at Steak 954, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8333; steak954.com.

Bulla astrobar

Taste of Spain at Bulla Gastrobar. Save on a plane ticket halfway around the world with dinner at Bulla Gastrobar instead. The Downtown Doral restaurant will host a Spanish wine dinner complete with five courses paired with varietals from Ribera y Rueda, one of the most prominent wine producers in Spain. 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Bulla Gastrobar, 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-260-6543; bullagastrobar.com.

EXPAND Photo by Michael Pissari

Fifth Anniversary at La Mar. La Mar by Gastón Acurio, the popular Peruvian restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental, has added new menu items to honor its fifth anniversary. During lunch and dinner, executive chef Diego Oka offers plates such as niguiri anticuchero ($9) with sushi rice and salmon torched with miso anticuchera; torrejas de choclo ($22), corn fritters made from Peruvian large-kernel corn and topped with spicy seafood ceviche; and planchaza ($69), a mixed grill of seafood served with anticuchero sauce, rocoto butter, lime, and chimichurri. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Plant Miami

Plant-Based Cooking Classes at Plant Miami. This week, Plant Miami will host three unique cooking classes inside the restaurant's culinary academy. Monday, learn how to make different types of pasta, from turnip ravioli to pad thai with kelp noodles. Tuesday will be Mexican-themed, featuring items such as tacos, churros, and horchata. Top it off Wednesday by exploring how to make various nut cheeses, including cheddar, as well as sun-dried tomato and olive. Plant Culinary will provide all of the necessary equipment, ingredients, and an apron to be worn during class. Plus, students will receive all recipes, along with printed educational materials, to take home. Monday, April 29, through Wednesday, May 1, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; sacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $125 to $150 via consciouscityguide.com.

No Name Chinese interior. Photo by Ginger Monteleone

Dope Happy Hour at No Name Chinese. Chef Pablo Zitzmann wants to give locals a reason to dine out in South Miami during the week, and he's doing it through $9 cocktails and $7 egg rolls, dumplings, and other bites. Tuesday through Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., sip craft beer from Concrete Beach, J. Wakefield, and Biscayne Bay Brewing for $4; glasses of wine for $8 or a bottle for $30; or $9 cocktails infused with sake. Bites include smashed cucumbers with yogurt, mint, and soy; pork dumplings; and egg rolls served with house-made sweet-and-sour sauce. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at No Name Chinese, 7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami; 786-577-0734; nonamechinese.com.

Courtesy the Wharf Miami

Tequila Time Riverside Festival at the Wharf. The second-annual Tequila Time returns to the Wharf Thursday. Expect more than 100 tequila varieties, a mixology competition, a five-hour live rock performance, and a taco-eating contest. Those who RSVP will receive a free sombrero too. From 5 p.m. onward, the price you pay for selected tequilas will be determined by the time you place your order. For example, if your order is placed at 5 p.m., the price will be $5, versus 10 p.m. for $10. 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Crawfish Boil at Phuc Yea. Thursday, Phuc Yea's monthly crawfish boil returns with dinner specials, party beats, and free admission. Take advantage of crawfish by the pound (MP) served with andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, and chili Cajun butter, as well as grilled oysters on the half shell ($15 per half-dozen) with lemongrass garlic butter and bread crumbs, and jumbo shrimp cocktail ($15 per half-dozen) with bourbon cocktail sauce and sriracha rémoulade. Buckets of beer and cocktails will be available at happy-hour pricing until 8 p.m. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.