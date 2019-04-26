Dunkin' Donuts Goes Miami With Dunkencito Time

America may run on Dunkin', but Miami runs on something a little stronger.

The doughnut and coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts apparently wants in on Miami's cafecito habit by celebrating Dunkencito Time.

For a limited time, all Dunkin' Donuts shops in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties will offer 49-cent espresso shots daily from 3 to 5 p.m. The hours are a nod to Miami's famous area code (because 305 till you die), and the offer is good Monday, April 29, through Tuesday, May 28.

There's one catch: You won't find Dunkencito Time on the menu, nor will there be signs to remind you of this glorious two-hour window. That's because Dunkencito Time is a "secret offering." To get in on the deal, simply mention the offer at the register and — presto! — it's Dunkencito Time.

For those of you who will grouse that this is not your abuela's cafecito, Dunkin' doesn't want to replace the classic ventanita experience. Instead, the promotion is to celebrate the coffee chain's new espresso machines, designed to extract more flavor from the beans.

JennyLee Molina, founder of the social media campaign 305 Cafecito, says she loves Dunkin's classic coffee but nothing can compare to a sweet, hot cup of cafecito. "I will continue to support the mom-and-pop operations that sell traditional Cuban coffee any day. They're the backbone of the Miami cafecito culture." Molina, who works with both homegrown companies and national brands, says she understands. "There's space in the cafecito sandbox for everyone."

Of course there's a hashtag, so hoist your Dunkencito and use #MiamiSeMueveConDunkin.

Dunkencito Time. 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29, through Tuesday, May 28, at Dunkin' Donuts stores throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties. Visit dunkindonuts.com for locations.