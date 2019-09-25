Celebrate National Cooking Day With an Iron Fork 2019 Ticket Sale

New Times' 12th-annual Iron Fork, presented by Wild Fork Foods, will take place Thursday, October 3, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami.

From 6 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy food from some of Miami's best-loved restaurants, entertainment, and surprises. The highlight of the evening is the annual Iron Fork competition, in which two of the city's best chefs compete in a live battle to show off their cooking skills.

This year, Cesar Zapata (Phuc Yea) will take on Aaron Arditti (The Brick: American Kitchen & Bar) for the title of Iron Fork Chef 2019 and the New Times Skillet of Excellence. To win, each chef must demonstrate his cooking skills in two rounds of fierce competition.

Today, September 25, is National Cooking Day, meant to inspire all of us to "discover something new and enjoyable in the kitchen." There's no better culinary inspiration than the two chefs participating in Iron Fork this year. To celebrate their skills and achievements, New Times is holding a special flash sale on Iron Fork tickets.

Today at 10 a.m. through tomorrow, September 26, at 10 p.m., Iron Fork general-admission (GA) tickets cost only $30. That's a $10 savings from the regular GA price of $40. GA tickets include entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars offering wine, beer, and spirits by Estrella Damm, Ziami Rum, Blue Martini, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Riboli Wine Estates, Barcelo Rum, and Strega Mule; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition. At the door, tickets for this 21-and-over event will cost $50.

VIP tickets to Iron Fork cost $70 in advance and $80 at the door if there are any left. VIPs have access to all of the GA food and fun, entrance to the VIP lounge serving complimentary drinks, food from Barton G. the Restaurant, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

Iron Fork participating restaurants include the following:

General-admission restaurants



107 Steak & Bar

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream

Del Frisco's Grille

Donna Mare Trattoria

Dr. Limon

Ember Miami

HBK Burger

Japan Inn

Los Ranchos Steakhouse

Matador Room

Miami N' Ice

Mora Pizza

New York Chinese Buffet

Olivia

Pez

Pink Pie

Planet 57

Rodilla

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

SilverSpot Cinema

Top Golf

Vacillate Wine Bar

Vicky Bakery

VIP restaurants



Barton G. the Restaurant Miami Beach

Shimuja

Shokudo

Three Wynwood

Drunken Dragon

This year, Iron Fork will also present a people's choice award. Attendees can vote for their favorite bites of the evening, and the winning restaurant will receive a special honor. In addition, a portion of all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida.

New Times' Iron Fork, Presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.