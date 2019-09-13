Iron Fork 2019: Phuc Yea's Cesar Zapata Faces the Brick's Aaron Arditti

Get ready for a battle royal when two of Miami's hottest chefs face off at Iron Fork 2019.

New Times' 12th-annual Iron Fork, presented by Wild Fork Foods, will take place Thursday, October 3, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami. From 6 to 10 p.m., Miami's best restaurants will offer delicious food while guests enjoy music, fun, and the evening's headlining Iron Fork cooking competition.

This year, Cesar Zapata and Aaron Arditti will take the stage for the ultimate showdown of skill and determination. Only one can be victorious. Last year, Planta's Benjamin Goldman took home the Iron Fork Skillet of Excellence.

As the chef/partner of MiMo's Phuc Yea, Cesar Zapata is well loved in the Miami culinary community. Along with partner Aniece Meinhold, the restaurant was featured on the Bravo series, Best New Restaurant, and has won numerous awards including Best Restaurant on the Upper Eastside by New Times. Zapata has worked alongside venerable chefs such as James Beard Award-nominated chef Timothy Keating and the two-Michelin-star chef Shawn Hergatt. He now shows his wide range of skills at Phuc Yea, marrying Vietnamese and Cajun flavors in the dishes he creates.

The Brick: American Kitchen & Bar's Aaron Arditti began his career at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables before moving to New York to work at Jean-Georges on Perry Street and the Modern at the Museum of Modern Art. Upon his return to Miami, he found himself in the kitchens of heavy hitters like Scott Conant's Scarpetta, Azul, and Michael Mina's Stripsteak. At the Brick, Arditti specializes in farm to table cuisine.

In addition to the headlining Iron Fork competition, enjoy food from dozens of Miami's finest restaurants including:

General Admission Restaurants



107 Steak & Bar

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream

Del Frisco's Grille

Donna Mare Trattoria

Dr. Limon

Ember Miami

HBK Burger

Japan Inn

Los Ranchos Steakhouse

Matador Room

Miami N' Ice

Mora Pizza

New York Chinese Buffet

Olivia

Pez

Pink Pie

Planet 57

Rodilla

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

SilverSpot Cinema

Top Golf

Vacillate Wine Bar

Vicky Bakery

VIP Area Restaurants



Barton G. The Restaurant Miami Beach

Shimuja

Shokudo

Three Wynwood

Drunken Dragon

This year, Iron Fork will also present a People's Choice award. Attendees can vote for their favorite bites of the evening, and the winning restaurant will receive a special honor.

Iron Fork tickets cost $40 for general admission and $70 for VIP. General admission includes entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars in the GA area offering wine, beer, and spirits by Estrella Damm beer, Ziami Rum, Blue Martini, Tito's vodka, Riboli Wine Estates, Barcelo Rum, and Strega Mule; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition. At the door, tickets for this 21-and-over event will cost $50 for general admission and $80 for VIP, if available. Purchase tickets at newtimesironfork.com.

VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, entrance to the VIP lounge with complimentary drinks in that area, food from Barton G. the Restaurant, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

Plus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida, so you can feel good about your evening in more ways than one.

New Times' Iron Fork Presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.