North Miami Beach's iPic Movie Theater Launches a Keto-Friendly Menu

There’s more than soda and popcorn on the menu at North Miami Beach's iPic movie theater.

Reserved plush seating and made-to-order food delivered to guests by servers make the theater feel more like an extension of its restaurant, the Tuck Room. Both have now gone a step up in personalization, catering to dietary preferences with the new keto-friendly menu "Guiltless Pleasures."

A low-carb regimen of 20 to 50 grams per day, the ketogenic diet is based on the premise that by replacing carbohydrates with fat in their diets, people burn more calories per day. This reduction in carbs brings the body to a metabolic state called ketosis, which has the body burn fat -— in the form of ketones — for energy. (Research has shown that the diet's potential weight-loss benefit is minimal, and its safety has been called into question.)

Hamid Hashemi, iPic's founder and CEO, created the special menu not only to increase the diversity in food choices but also because he adopted the keto lifestyle of low-carb and low-sugar eating himself, which he credits for helping him lose 35 pounds and lower his cholesterol.

The keto-friendly menu lists the number of net carbs for each item, and a full list of nutritional information is available upon request. The menu lists protein-rich entrées and desserts made with almond flour instead of wheat. The theater even rolled out a number of keto-friendly cocktails made with zero-calorie sweetener instead of sugar.

EXPAND Keto cheesecake and berries. iPic Entertainment

Entrées include spicy tuna lettuce cups with bibb lettuce, avocado, spicy aioli, jalapeños, tobiko, and daikon sprouts ($18); buttermilk fried chicken with almond flour, Parmesan, paprika, cayenne, and sriracha ranch ($19); and tandoori chicken skewers with cumin, yogurt marinade, grilled seasonal vegetables, and cilantro ($17).

Vegetarian options include roasted veggie kebabs with grilled seasonal vegetables and tzatziki sauce ($15) and caesar salad bowls with romaine hearts, keto Parmesan crisps, and house caesar dressing ($12).

For dessert, try the “key to lime” bars with key lime juice and almond flour crust ($6), mini chocolate chip whoopie pies with mascarpone-cream and cheese filling ($8), or the keto cheesecake and berries with almond flour crust, macerated berries, and whipped cream ($10).

Keto-friendly cocktails are made with Swerve, a zero-calorie sweetener, and cost $12. Options include the Anti-Rita, made with Casamigos blanco, keto simple syrup, and lemonade sparkling ice soda; the Fresh-Keto, with Malibu rum, grapefruit, and lemon juice; and the Strawberry-Basil Delight, with Tito’s vodka, basil, strawberries, and kiwi sparkling ice soda. All items are available at the movie theater and the Tuck Room by request.

iPic North Miami Beach and the Tuck Room. 3701 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 786-563-7061, ipic.com.