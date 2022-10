Miami Food Events This Weekend: Junior’s Diner Day, South Beach Seafood Festival, and Hay Maze

click to enlarge Junior's Dinner Day brings back 1957 prices. Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality Group

Junior’s Diner Day

click to enlarge Chefs on stage for the "Chef Showdown" in 2021 Photo courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival

The South Beach Seafood Festival

click to enlarge What's better than a hay maze during fall? Photo courtesy of Hay Maze

Hay Maze Miami

click to enlarge Celebrate six years of Morelia Gourmet Paletas this month. Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Free Paletas at Morelia Gourmet Paletas