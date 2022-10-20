Miami Food Events This Weekend: Junior’s Diner Day, South Beach Seafood Festival, and Hay Maze

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Junior’s Diner Day, the South Beach Seafood Festival, the Hay Maze, and free Morelia Gourmet paletas.
Junior's Dinner Day brings back 1957 prices.
Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality Group
Junior’s Diner Day
Henderson Junior Biggers has been working and hand-slicing smoked meats for 65 years. He's retiring this December, and to show appreciation for him, Kush Hialeah turns the clock back to Stephen's Deli in 1957. For Junior's day, guests can order cheeseburgers for 57 cents and egg creams for 25 cents each with the purchase of an entree. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 21, at 1000 East 16th Str., Hialeah; kushhospitality.com.
Chefs on stage for the "Chef Showdown" in 2021
Photo courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival
The South Beach Seafood Festival
This weekend, head to the sand for the South Beach Seafood Festival. On Friday, the VIP Chef Showdown takes place and 20 local chefs represent their restaurants in ten battles where guests vote for the winner. Saturday, enjoy the open bar and live music by Granger Smith while you decide which local restaurant staples to try. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, October 21 and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at Lummus Park, 14th St. & Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $55 via sobeseafoodfest.com.
What's better than a hay maze during fall?
Photo courtesy of Hay Maze
Hay Maze Miami
It's finally time for autumn-themed events. Hay Maze starts this weekend and will feature local vendors with food harvested for the season, live music, goat yoga, and a movie night. For the 21 and over crowd, the maze offers a beer garden with seasonal beers, a Bacardi rum room, and whiskey sampling. 4 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends, October 21 to November 6, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; Prices start at $25 via eventbrite.com.
Celebrate six years of Morelia Gourmet Paletas this month.
Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas
Free Paletas at Morelia Gourmet Paletas
Morelia Gourmet Paletas invites everyone to celebrate their sixth anniversary with free paletas. Every Saturday in October, you can RSVP for a free paleta. Choose from classics like Oreo cookies & cream and vanilla bean or unique tastes like banana filled with Nutella. The dipping and toppings are sold at regular price. Opening to 3 p.m. Saturdays, October 22 and 29, at various locations; RSVP via eventbrite.com.