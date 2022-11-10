Miami Food Events This Weekend: Taste of SLS, New Times' Tacolandia, and North Miami BrewFest

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Taste of SLS, New Times
' Tacolandia, Dogs & Dates, North Miami BrewFest, and Friendsgiving.
A whole weekend to celebrate ten years of SLS South Beach
Photo courtesy of SLS South Beach
Taste of SLS
To honor ten years of SLS South Beach, the popular Taste of SLS is back. The culinary experience features bites from the Bazaar, Carna, Fi’lia, Cleo, and a special live performance from multi-Grammy winner Wyclef Jean. The celebration continues the next day with the After Taste pool party at Hyde Beach. 8 P.M. Friday, November 11, at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Miami; Tickets for this 21 and over event cost $125 per person via tixr.com.
Enjoy unlimited tacos at Tacolandia.
Photo courtesy of Miami New Times
New Times' Tacolandia
Ready for unlimited tacos? New Times
is bringing a taco lover's dream to reality with more than 20 South Florida restaurants showcasing their idea of a taco. Eventgoers also get unlimited beer and cocktail samplings. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; Tickets cost $30 to $50 via etix.com. The event is 21 and over, and will be held rain or shine.
InterContinental Miami wants you (and your dog) to find love.
Photo courtesy of InterContinental Miami
Dogs & Dates: Red Light, Green Light Mixer
Bring your pup and find yourselves a date, or friends, at the Red Light, Green Light Mixer. If you or your pup are single, you're asked to wear a green item, if you're taken, to wear something red. Whether you are there to date or to mingle and make friends, the event welcomes everyone. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; Admission is $15 for humans via eventbrite.com (furry friends are free).
A day full of craft beer and local bites at the North Miami BrewFest
Photo courtesy of North Miami BrewFest
North Miami BrewFest
Back for the tenth edition, the North Miami BrewFest will offer unique craft beers and showcase the work of students from Chaplin School from Florida International University. Guests will learn about beer and food pairings from a specialist and can try their pairings with complimentary bites from featured local restaurants. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Tickets start at $55 via northmiamibrewfest.com. The event is for people 21 and over.
Celebrate Friendsgiving at Burlock Coast.
Photo courtesy of Burlock Coast
Friendsgiving Dinner at Burlock Coast
Chefs Paula DaSilva, Ryan Fisch, and Timon Balloo team up for their fifth annual Friendsgiving dinner. The menu offers a mix of Brazilian, Chinese, and Trinidadian cuisines from the chefs with a welcome cocktail, two courses, and a dessert. 5 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; $79 per person; reservations required via [email protected] or 954-302-6430.