Miami Food Events This Weekend: Ocean Brews & Blues, Ice Cream We Love, and Party Brunch

click to enlarge Ocean Brews & Blues Fest brings breweries to Deerfield Beach's oceanfront. Ocean Brews & Blues Fest photo

Ocean Brews & Blues

click to enlarge The event benefits the Holtz Children’s Hospital Bal Harbour Shops photo

Ice Cream We Love

click to enlarge Party brunch returns for a second weekend at Time Out Market Miami Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Party Brunch at Time Out Market: Drag Edition

click to enlarge Pork Belly from JohnMartin’s Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Irish Brunch From JohnMartin’s

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Ocean Brews & Blues craft beer festival, the fifth annual Ice Cream We Love, a party brunch at Time Out Market, and an Irish bottomless brunch.Back for its sixth year, Ocean Brews & Blues hosts its craft beer festival this weekend. Guests can sample beers from various breweries including Rocketeer Beer, Bay 13, Pompano Beach Brewing, and South Beach Brewing.Bal Harbor Shops hosts its annual ice cream pop-up benefitting Holtz Children’s Hospital. There will be more than 15 vendors, including Below Zero, Bianco Gelato, Cry Baby Creamery, and Milk Bar. The event also offers life-sized games, ice cream toss stations, and face painting for families.Time Out Market Miami launched its new party brunch drag edition last weekend and will have its second event this Sunday. Guests can enjoy brunch dishes such as chicken and waffles from Chick’N Jones, the vegan burger from Gutenburg, and shakshuka from the Maiz Project. Don't forget to try the disco ball punch bowl.JohnMartin’s has launched its new bottomless brunch. Guests can get various brunch dishes, including the "Dublin" hash and the "Miracle Mile" French toast while they sip on specialty cocktails or opt for bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and select beers ($30).