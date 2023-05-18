Miami Food Events This Weekend: Ocean Brews & Blues, Ice Cream We Love, and Party Brunch

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Ocean Brews & Blues craft beer festival, the fifth annual Ice Cream We Love, a party brunch at Time Out Market, and an Irish bottomless brunch.
Ocean Brews & Blues Fest brings breweries to Deerfield Beach's oceanfront.
Ocean Brews & Blues
Back for its sixth year, Ocean Brews & Blues hosts its craft beer festival this weekend. Guests can sample beers from various breweries including Rocketeer Beer, Bay 13, Pompano Beach Brewing, and South Beach Brewing. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 149 SE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach; oceanbrewsandblues.com. Admission is free admission; beer sampling costs $45 to $80 via eventbrite.com.
The event benefits the Holtz Children’s Hospital
Ice Cream We Love
Bal Harbor Shops hosts its annual ice cream pop-up benefitting Holtz Children’s Hospital. There will be more than 15 vendors, including Below Zero, Bianco Gelato, Cry Baby Creamery, and Milk Bar. The event also offers life-sized games, ice cream toss stations, and face painting for families. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, Sunday, at 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; balharbourshops.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via jacksonhealthfoundation.org.
Party brunch returns for a second weekend at Time Out Market Miami
Party Brunch at Time Out Market: Drag Edition
Time Out Market Miami launched its new party brunch drag edition last weekend and will have its second event this Sunday. Guests can enjoy brunch dishes such as chicken and waffles from Chick’N Jones, the vegan burger from Gutenburg, and shakshuka from the Maiz Project. Don't forget to try the disco ball punch bowl. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeoutmarket.com/miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Pork Belly from JohnMartin’s
Irish Brunch From JohnMartin’s
JohnMartin’s has launched its new bottomless brunch. Guests can get various brunch dishes, including the "Dublin" hash and the "Miracle Mile" French toast while they sip on specialty cocktails or opt for bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and select beers ($30). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, at 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; johnmartinsmiami.com.