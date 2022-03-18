Beat Culture Block Party, Naughty Fork Food Tour, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Beat Culture celebrates three years of pouring brews, and the Naughty Fork Food Tour kicks off in Wynwood. Plus, a special weekend dinner featuring Edge Steak & Bar's Aaron Brooks and six-time James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson.
click to enlarge
Chef Marcus Samuelsson will cohost a dinner with Aaron Brooks at Edge Steak & Bar.
Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown
Marcus Cooks: A Special Weekend Event at Edge Steak & Bar
Marcus Samuelsson and Edge Steak & Bar's executive chef Aaron Brooks will come together for a limited-time, four-course tasting menu event this weekend. Menu highlights include the tuna toro crudo with charred red pepper, tapenade, balsamic, and fried parsley; oyster risotto; Kobe beef; and baked Alaska ($195 per person). 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19, at Edge Steak & Bar, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami. Reservations are available by calling 305-381-3190 or via OpenTable.
click to enlarge
Inside Phuc Yea
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea
International Women’s Month Pop-Up Menu Specials at Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea is celebrating International Women’s Month by supporting female-owned local businesses. The restaurant is featuring an array of limited-time menu additions from Salt & Straw, Sanguich de Miami, Flour & Weirdoughs, the Dumpling Lady, and Radiate Kombucha. Each female-owned concept will showcase an original dish on the Phuc Yea menu through Thursday, March 31. Menu highlights include milk and salted caramel ribbon ice cream from Salt & Straw, sesame chicken dumplings from the Dumpling Lady, and croquetas de jamón from Sanguich de Miami. Through March 31, at Phuc Yea
, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
click to enlarge
Beat Culture Brewery turns three!
Photo courtesy of Beat Culture Brewery
Beat Culture Celebration Block Party at Beat Culture Brewery
It's been three years since Beat Culture Brewery began pouring its craft brews. The brewery will celebrate the occasion with its Beat Culture Celebration Block Party on Saturday. The event promises to be full of surprises, including a special collaboration brew with Instagram influencer Lifestyle Miami
. You can enter for a chance to win a free beer for a year (that's one free beer per day) by RSVP'ing through Eventbrite and being present for the drawing. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The Naughty Fork's Samantha Schnur
Photo by Alex Markow
Naughty Fork Food Tour Through Wynwood
What happens when you combine one of Instagram's favorite food influencers with a pedal-powered tour group? You get Miami's first official Naughty Fork Food Tour
, a partnership between Re's World Tours and Samantha Schnur, the local content creator behind the Naughty Fork Instagram account. The Naughty Fork tour will be available starting this Saturday and will run on alternate Saturdays. The four-hour tour costs $125 per person and includes meals and a drink at three of Schnur's favorite Wynwood hotspots, including Coyo Taco, 1-800-Lucky, Night Owl Cookies, and Oasis Wynwood. Each party bike has a maximum capacity of 15 people and is restricted to participants 21 and over. Though Schur has curated the food stops, she does not conduct the tours. That duty falls to Re's tour guides, who'll also highlight the neighborhood's history. For information and to book a tour, visit resworldtours.com or call 800-998-5787.
click to enlarge
Celebrate Nowruz with Saffron Supper Club.
Photo courtesy of Saffron Supper Club
Saffron Supper Club's Persian New Year Dinner
Saffron Supper Club invites you to celebrate Nowruz
, the Persian new year, with a multi-course dinner that includes a welcome cocktail and wine pairings. The evening starts with a pomegranate rosemary vodka spritz and passed truffle pizza bites. The dinner starts with a Mediterranean sampler for a first course, followed by a choice of baked branzino or fried chicken with basmati rice and zucchini chips. The evening ends with chocolate baklava and Greek custard. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Meet Dalia, 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $69 via eventbrite.com.