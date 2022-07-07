Miami Food Events This Weekend: Pata Sucia Palooza, National Piña Colada Day, and Mango Festival

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Fairchild's annual Mango Festival, brunch bundles at Carrot Express, National Piña Colada Day, and the second annual Pata Sucia Palooza.
Siesta Club at the Center for Subtropical Affairs
The Center for Subtropical Affairs (CSTA) and Palm House will play host to Siesta Club, a summer pop-up that offers cocktails, natural wines, light bites, and music alongside a rotation of artist installations. The Miami Beach Siesta Club opens Thursday, July 7, and will be open every Thursday to Sunday throughout the summer for guests 21 and over. The beachside bar will offer natural wines by Grape Crush, cocktails created by Bar Lab, and food by Palm House's chef Carlo. On Thursdays, the Wolf of Tacos will pop up for "the traditional taqueria experience." In addition to food, drink, music, and art, Siesta Club will offer a book cart filled with beach reads, 'zines, and swag. Every Saturday, the Little River Flea will host the "Siesta Flea," and on Sundays at noon check out the vinyasa flow session. 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday; and noon to midnight Sunday, at 5101 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $10 and must be prebooked at siestaclubmiamibeach.com.
Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
For three decades, Miamians have been celebrating Miami's favorite tropical fruit at Fairchild's annual Mango Festival. This weekend, come out to this gorgeous botanic garden to enjoy all things mango including mango-inspired food and drink, mango tree sales, mangos for purchase, mango cocktails, and a signature mango brunch hosted by chef Allen Susser and other favorite Miami chefs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $24.95 for adults, $11.95 for kids 6 to 12 (free for kids under 6), and free for Fairchild members at fairchildgarden.org.
Carrot Express Launches Brunch Bundles
After recently debuting an all-day breakfast for all locations, Carrot Express now launches brunch bundles so that guests do not have to stress about money when seeking a healthy and nutritious meal. Order any breakfast item and receive a second one for free every Saturday and Sunday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. starting July 9. You can try the newest menu item, the California eggwich for $12.95 and the classic huevos rancheros burrito for $13.95 and the cheaper item will be complimentary. Some of the menu highlights also include Joe's overnight oats, a smoked salmon omelet, and the quinoa breakfast bowl. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at various locations; carrotexpress.com.
Pata Sucia Palooza at La Cocina Cocktelería
Kush Hialeah's La Cocina Cocktelería will host the second annual Pata Sucia Palooza. This "Hialeah Summer Olympics" is the ultimate competition between hospitality professionals for the "Golden Chancleta" and bragging rights. This year the staff of Finka Table & Tap will be defending their title against the people at Better Days Bar, Lincoln’s Beard Brewing, Unbranded Brewing, Union Beer Store, and Kush Hospitality. The community event will offer live music and complementary gator from the restaurant's caja China for those who RSVP and donate shoes at the event for the non-profit Shoes For Streets
. Chef Michael Beltran will serve as emcee and media personality Lucy Lopez will host. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 1000 East 16th St., Hialeah; eventbrite.com.
Celebrate Piña Colada Day at La Cañita
This Sunday, La Cañita will be serving its piña colada made with a secret rum blend, coconut, pineapple, and a complimentary floater. The restaurant offers a mix of Caribbean and Cuban cuisine so choose from the array of dishes to pair perfectly with your piña colada, all while overlooking the bay at Bayside Marketplace. If you go between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. the restaurant also offers live music for the guests. Sunday, July 10, at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-392-0811; lacanitamiami.com.