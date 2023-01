Miami Food Events This Weekend: Brewery Running Series, the Deck's Brunch, and Smorgasburg

[email protected]

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a brewery running series, the return of the Deck's brunch, Sofia Design District's launch of a new brunch menu, and new vendors at Smorgasburg.The running series will start and end its 5K course at LauderAle, where runners will get a free craft beer and a collector's pint glass. To keep the health and beer balance, you can join the "Ales & Asanas Beer Yoga the next day."The brunch buffet is back at the Deck. The experience includes a raw bar station, hot and cold stations, a dessert and fruit station, and brunch cocktails. The first 50 guests to reserve a table for this Sunday's brunch will receive a complimentary signature "Passion-ista" cocktail.Sofia's new brunch menu offers guests an elevated twist on traditional brunch. Entrees include panettone alla francese, frittata al formaggio, and cacio e pepe uova strapazzate alongside a speciality cocktail menu with mimosas and bellinis.The open-air food market starts the year bringing new flavors and vendors to Miami: Turkish street food from Wet Burger , birria tacos from Birrieria Tijuana , specialty coffee from Raccoon Cafe , and shaved ice treats from Amazonica