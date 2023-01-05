Miami Food Events This Weekend: Brewery Running Series, the Deck's Brunch, and Smorgasburg

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a brewery running series, the return of the Deck's brunch, Sofia Design District's launch of a new brunch menu, and new vendors at Smorgasburg.
Run for your beer at LauderAle.
LauderAle photo
Florida Brewery Running Series
The running series will start and end its 5K course at LauderAle, where runners will get a free craft beer and a collector's pint glass. To keep the health and beer balance, you can join the "Ales & Asanas Beer Yoga the next day." 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $32 via eventbrite.com.
Dessert and fruit station for Sunday brunch
The Deck at Island Gardens photo
Sunday Brunch Returns to the Deck at Island Gardens
The brunch buffet is back at the Deck. The experience includes a raw bar station, hot and cold stations, a dessert and fruit station, and brunch cocktails. The first 50 guests to reserve a table for this Sunday's brunch will receive a complimentary signature "Passion-ista" cocktail. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 8, at 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Brunch costs $75 to 135; reservations via sevenrooms.com.
Bruschetta al pomodoro, ricotta con latte di pecora, and toast con avocado
Sofia Design District photo
Sofia Design District Launches New Brunch
Sofia's new brunch menu offers guests an elevated twist on traditional brunch. Entrees include panettone alla francese, frittata al formaggio, and cacio e pepe uova strapazzate alongside a speciality cocktail menu with mimosas and bellinis. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, at 140 NE 39th St. #133, Miami; sofiamiamidd.com.
New flavors at Smorgasburg include shaved ice treats and Turkish street food.
Smorgasburg Miami photo
New Vendors at Smorgasburg Miami
The open-air food market starts the year bringing new flavors and vendors to Miami: Turkish street food from Wet Burger
, birria tacos from Birrieria Tijuana
, specialty coffee from Raccoon Cafe
, and shaved ice treats from Amazonica
. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.