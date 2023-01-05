Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Brewery Running Series, the Deck's Brunch, and Smorgasburg

January 5, 2023 8:00AM

Sunday brunch returns to the Deck.
Sunday brunch returns to the Deck. The Deck at Island Gardens photo
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a brewery running series, the return of the Deck's brunch, Sofia Design District's launch of a new brunch menu, and new vendors at Smorgasburg.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
Run for your beer at LauderAle.
LauderAle photo

Florida Brewery Running Series

The running series will start and end its 5K course at LauderAle, where runners will get a free craft beer and a collector's pint glass. To keep the health and beer balance, you can join the "Ales & Asanas Beer Yoga the next day." 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, at 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $32 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Dessert and fruit station for Sunday brunch
The Deck at Island Gardens photo

Sunday Brunch Returns to the Deck at Island Gardens

The brunch buffet is back at the Deck. The experience includes a raw bar station, hot and cold stations, a dessert and fruit station, and brunch cocktails. The first 50 guests to reserve a table for this Sunday's brunch will receive a complimentary signature "Passion-ista" cocktail. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 8, at 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Brunch costs $75 to 135; reservations via sevenrooms.com.
click to enlarge
Bruschetta al pomodoro, ricotta con latte di pecora, and toast con avocado
Sofia Design District photo

Sofia Design District Launches New Brunch

Sofia's new brunch menu offers guests an elevated twist on traditional brunch. Entrees include panettone alla francese, frittata al formaggio, and cacio e pepe uova strapazzate alongside a speciality cocktail menu with mimosas and bellinis. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, at 140 NE 39th St. #133, Miami; sofiamiamidd.com.
click to enlarge
New flavors at Smorgasburg include shaved ice treats and Turkish street food.
Smorgasburg Miami photo

New Vendors at Smorgasburg Miami

The open-air food market starts the year bringing new flavors and vendors to Miami: Turkish street food from Wet Burger, birria tacos from Birrieria Tijuana, specialty coffee from Raccoon Cafe, and shaved ice treats from Amazonica. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation