Salt & Straw Opens, Private Omakase, Sunday Brunch, and Other Events in Miami This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | February 19, 2021 | 9:00am
Salt & Straw opens in Wynwood this weekend!
Salt & Straw opens in Wynwood this weekend!
Photo courtesy of SOBEWFF
This weekend, the long-awaited Salt & Straw ice cream shop opens in Wynwood, marking the brand's first East Coast location. Plus, Corsair Kitchen & Bar's Sunday brunch returns to Aventura, Unbranded Brewing celebrates one year in Hialeah, and Cuba's oldest brewery, Cervecería La Tropical, has its long-awaited grand opening.

Scoops and more scoops from Salt & Straw.
Scoops and more scoops from Salt & Straw.
Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw Opens in Wynwood

Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice-cream shop, officially opens in Miami this weekend with a storefront in Wynwood, marking its first East Coast location. Shop flavors include favorites like sea salt with caramel ribbons; honey lavender; and salted malted chocolate chip cookie dough; alongside Miami-inspired ice creams including Panther Coffee chocolate tres leches; a guava-and-cheese tip of the cap to the Salty; Wynwood Brewing mango habanero; and Exquisito Chocolates hazelnut cookies and cream. A second Miami location in Coconut Grove is slated to open in March. Opening Friday, February 19; noon to 11 p.m. daily; 246 NW 25th St., Miami; saltandstraw.com.

Try Veza Sur's new brew, South Coast IPA.
Try Veza Sur's new brew, South Coast IPA.
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

South Coast IPA Launches at Veza Sur

Veza Sur's newest brew launches Friday. South Coast IPA is a full-bodied, Miami-style IPA with a fresh hop aroma balanced by a malt backbone. At 7.5 percent ABV, it joins Veza Sur's core beer portfolio, including the Spanglish Latin Lager, La Yuma Amber Lager, and Mangolandia Mango Blonde Ale. South Coast IPA will be available year-round in six-packs and 16-ounce cans at independent and larger retailers throughout Florida, including Mendez Fuel, Vintage Liquors, Publix, Whole Foods, Total Wine, and Milam’s Markets. The new brew will be available on draft at the Veza Sur brewery and at bars and restaurants throughout the state. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

Book a private omakase experience at Katsuya on South Beach.
Book a private omakase experience at Katsuya on South Beach.
Photo courtesy of Katsuya

Katsuya South Beach Debuts Exclusive Omakase Experience

Available for one month only, Katsuya at SLS South Beach offers a new omakase experience inside the hotel's lavish tower penthouse. Inside the thousand-square-foot guest suite, which was originally designed by musician Lenny Kravitz, enjoy a sake-paired menu by chef Hiro Asano that includes dishes like hamachi, toro, and watermelon tartare. After dinner, guests can lounge in the suite and order additional drinks while listening to the special collection of vintage records included in the penthouse, or enjoy the evening on a private rooftop terrace with views of the ocean. Reservations accepted from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; bookings must be made at least seven days prior to dining. The cost is $325 per person with a minimum of six guests and a maximum of ten. Email slssbevents@sbe.com for more information.

¡Salud! Cervecería La Tropical celebrates its grand opening this week.
¡Salud! Cervecería La Tropical celebrates its grand opening this week.
Photo courtesy of Cervecería La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical Opens in Wynwood

Cuba's oldest brewery is now Miami's newest: On Friday, February 19, Cervecería La Tropical will officially open its first brewery on U.S. soil, in Wynwood. The custom-built, 28,000-square-foot space includes a taproom, a restaurant, and an outdoor botanical garden, as well as a live-music stage. The line-up includes nearly two dozen beers, from lagers and IPAs to sour ales infused with local ingredients and barrel-aged brews, as well as a menu of Latin Caribbean-inspired dishes created by Miami chef Cindy Hutson. Grand opening Friday, February 19, at Cervecería La Tropical, 42 NE 25th St., Miami; cervecerialatropical.com. Tuesday through Thursday 4 to 11 p.m, Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (midnight during curfew), Saturday noon to 2 a.m. (midnight during curfew), Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

Beer me! The team at Unbranded Brewing.
Beer me! The team at Unbranded Brewing.
Photo courtesy of Unbranded Brewing Company

Unbranded Brewing Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Hialeah craft brewery Unbranded Brewing Co. will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a socially distanced gathering featuring live music and guest breweries on tap, like Beat Culture, Lincoln's Beard, and Tripping Animals. Plus, expect eats from La Traila BBQ and the Lazy Oyster. 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, February 20, at Unbranded Brewing, 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Avocado toast and more await at Corsair's brunch.
Avocado toast and more await at Corsair's brunch.
Photo courtesy of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Sunday Brunch Relaunch at Corsair Kitchen + Bar

Corsair Kitchen & Bar at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa has relaunched its popular Sunday brunch, dubbed "The 52." Priced at $52 per person and available every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m, “The 52” offers guests 52 weeks of brunch classics, created by executive chef Gordon Maybury, chef de cuisine Derrick Connor, and the culinary team. Indoor and outdoor seating are available; cooked-to-order brunch dishes include eggs Benedict, French toast, skillets, and omelets. A selection of specialty plates such as raw bar items, charcuterie, and desserts are also included. Buffet-style items will be served by restaurant staff or in small, pre-portioned plates. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, at Corsair, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; turnberryislemiami.com.

Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

