Miami Food Events This Weekend: Spanish Marie and the Chamber of Sours, Toy Drive for Cocktails, and Breakfast with Santa

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include the Naughty or Nice comedy show at Timeout Market, an ugly Christmas sweater party and toy drive, a Harry Potter-themed brewery party (complete with Butter Beer), complimentary carrot cake from Carrot Express, and a Christmas celebration breakfast and brunch.
Ugly Christmas sweaters are encouraged this Friday at Time Out Market in Miami Beach.
Laughs on Lincoln: Naughty or Nice Edition
Time out Market will be the stage for Brittany Brave's comedy show, naughty or nice edition. The audience can enjoy the show with a complimentary cocktail included in the ticket price, and at the end of the night, you get the chance to win a gift card raffle for the market's food. 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, December 16, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; Tickets need to be purchased in advance for $15 via eventbrite.com.
Drink butter beer at the Wizarding World of Spanish Marie.
Spanish Marie and the Chamber of Sours
This weekend, this South Dade brewery transforms into the Wizarding World of Spanish Marie for a magical weekend of beer, magic, and festivities. Come out all weekend and enjoy beer from local breweries such as Dream State Brewing, Tripping Animals Brewing, Unseen Creatures, and Offsite, along with food from Ed’s Burgers, Luchadough, Pastelito Papi, and more. Spanish Marie is releasing its own version of butter beer, a 5% ABV sour conditioned with cream soda, caramel, vanilla ice cream, butterscotch, and whipped cream. The brewery will also pour "Hydralisk," a collaboration with Mortalis Brewing made with sweet cherry, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, vanilla ice cream, strawberry ice cream, raspberry ice cream, marshmallow, and vanilla (both new releases cost $25 for a four-pack). 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 15, and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, at 14251 SW 120th St. Suite 108, Miami; 305-456-5490; spanishmariebrewery.com.
The Wharf Miami
Ugly Sweater Party and Toy Drive
The Wharf invites everyone to party in their ugly sweaters in the name of charity. Anyone who RSVPs, wears an ugly sweater, or brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive $7 holiday cocktails all night. The toy drive will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Miami Dade
. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, December 16, at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Free carrot cake only on Friday
Complimentary Carrot Cake
Carrot Express continues to expand, and for its latest opening in Pembroke Pines guests can get a complimentary piece of carrot cake with any $15 purchase. Like the rest of the dishes, the cake is health-conscious and has homemade cream cheese frosting and crushed pralines. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 16, at 14538 SW 5th St. Pembroke Pines; carrotexpress.com.
Pork chop from the Toro Toro menu
Christmas Celebration Breakfast and Brunch
InterContinental Miami will start its Christmas celebrations with a breakfast at Ole on Saturday, where guests can meet and take pictures with Santa. The next day, Toro Toro invites families to a Christmas brunch with special appearances from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, nutcrackers, and snowmen. 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17, no reservations necessary. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18, at 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; Reservation via opentable.com.