Miami Food Events This Week: Singles Pizza Party, Ecléctico Dinner, and Spooky Karaoke

October 24, 2022 8:00AM

Wine offerings from Vinya paired with pizza
This week's food and drink events in Miami include a singles pizza party, Ecléctico's tequila dinner, the "afterparty" cocktail, a Halloween karaoke, and Flyfuel's smoothie for a cause.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Pizza and wine, but this time only for the singles!
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

The Ultimate Singles Pizza Party

PizzElla and Vinya Wine collaborate to throw the ultimate singles pizza party. Guests will enjoy three specialty pizzas and taste six sommelier-approved wines. The night will feature games, giveaways, and a special surprise for singletons. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The last tequila dinner in a series from Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar
Photo by Alejandro Fertitta

Ecléctico's Tequila Dinner

The last tequila dinner in a series by Ecléctico will feature Komos Tequila. Guests can expect a four-course dinner with Mexican staples and Latin tapas; vegan options are available. The dinner is paired with a welcome cocktail by Tequila Komos and three spirit tastings. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at 320 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables; $150 per person, reservations via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
The "Afterparty" cocktail at Rosa Sky Rooftop
Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop

The "Afterparty" Cocktail

Rosa Sky Rooftop collabs with Mr.Eats305 to bring a new cocktail to the menu. The "Afterparty" is a balanced martini made with Cuban coffee, vodka, coconut syrup, a waffle cone, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Available now; Rosa Sky is open 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday to Saturday, Noon to 12 a.m. Sunday, at 115 SW Eighth St., 22nd Floor, Miami; rosaskyrooftop.com.
click to enlarge
Karaoke, but make it spooky with costumes and the "Eye-See-You" cocktail.
Photo courtesy of Dom'S

Dom's "Scare-aoke"

Pre-game Halloween weekend with "scare-aoke." Dom's is hosting a Halloween-themed karaoke night with a costume contest. Three winners will be awarded gift cards for Dom's and its sister restaurant DC Pie Co. Guests can try the "Eye-See-You" vodka cocktail, available through the weekend. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at 1010 Brickell Ave., Suite 200A, Miami; domsbrickell.com.
click to enlarge
Try Flyfuel's copycat of the Hailey Bieber smoothie.
Photo courtesy of Flyfuel

TikTok's Viral Smoothie

Flyfuel brings a copycat of the viral TikTok smoothie by Hailey Bieber to its stores. Its own "Smoothie Glow" is a more affordable alternative ($8.95/16 oz) to the celebrity's smoothie and you can drink healthy while supporting a cause because one dollar from every smoothie sold will be donated to the Susan G. Komen foundation. Through October at 20804 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; eatflyfuel.com.
