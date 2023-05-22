Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Paws Patio for Adoption, Battle of the Bartenders, and a Chocolate Class

May 22, 2023 8:00AM

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami's chocolate assortment
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami's chocolate assortment Photo by Alex Beker
This week, Miami food and drink events include the Summer of Sour Series from Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, a special Paws Patio adoption event, the second annual Battle of Bartenders at Veza Sur, and an introduction to chocolate class.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
During the summer months, Bay 13 Brewery will release a new sour beer every Monday.
Bay 13 photo

Summer of Sour Series at Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen

Bay 13 has launched a special summer beer series. Every Monday, the brewery will release a new sour beer, and guests can vote on which they like best at the end of the month. This Monday, fruit punch will be released, and future flavors include blackberry lemonade, dragonfruit and hibiscus, and cherry lemonade. At the end of the season, Bay 13 will host a barbecue featuring the top three sours of the series. 4 p.m. every Monday, at 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; bay13brewery.com.
click to enlarge
The InterContinental Miami Hotel holds a special dog adoption event this Wednesday.
InterContinental Miami photo

Paws Patio: The Pet Adoption Event at the InterContinental Miami Hotel

This weekly event for pups and humans will hold a special adoption event in partnership with Pawsitive Beings to honor National Dog Rescue Day. Vendor Chef Wuau will serve its all-natural meatballs, and pups can have water bowls while their humans try "dirty dog" martinis and "mutt" mules from the cash bar. Donations will be accepted to help foster animals. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, 100 Chopin Plz., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Veza Sur Brewery hosts the second annual Battle of the Bartenders.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. photo

Battle of the Bartenders at Veza Sur

Veza Sur will host its second annual Battle of the Bartenders competition. Using Veza Sur's South Coast IPA as their main ingredient, six mixologists from Miami will compete to make the best cocktail. Guests will have the opportunity to taste all the cocktails and vote for the winner. 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Chocolate roses from Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami photo

Garcia Nevett's Introduction to Chocolate Class

Professional chocolatiers Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett will host an introduction to chocolate class. The experience will start with sampling chocolates from around the world while the chocolatiers explain the history of chocolate and share tips for confection-making before guests can create their own bars. Each guest can take home three medium bars. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 7312 SW 57th Ave., South Miami. Tickets cost $45 via garcianevett.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Stand Back and Stand Trial

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation