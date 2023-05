Miami Food Events This Week: Paws Patio for Adoption, Battle of the Bartenders, and a Chocolate Class

[email protected]

click to enlarge During the summer months, Bay 13 Brewery will release a new sour beer every Monday. Bay 13 photo

Summer of Sour Series at Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen

click to enlarge The InterContinental Miami Hotel holds a special dog adoption event this Wednesday. InterContinental Miami photo

Paws Patio: The Pet Adoption Event at the InterContinental Miami Hotel

Veza Sur Brewery hosts the second annual Battle of the Bartenders. Veza Sur Brewing Co. photo

Battle of the Bartenders at Veza Sur

click to enlarge Chocolate roses from Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami photo

Garcia Nevett's Introduction to Chocolate Class

This week, Miami food and drink events include the Summer of Sour Series from Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, a special Paws Patio adoption event, the second annual Battle of Bartenders at Veza Sur, and an introduction to chocolate class.Bay 13 has launched a special summer beer series. Every Monday, the brewery will release a new sour beer, and guests can vote on which they like best at the end of the month. This Monday, fruit punch will be released, and future flavors include blackberry lemonade, dragonfruit and hibiscus, and cherry lemonade. At the end of the season, Bay 13 will host a barbecue featuring the top three sours of the series.This weekly event for pups and humans will hold a special adoption event in partnership with Pawsitive Beings to honor National Dog Rescue Day. Vendor Chef Wuau will serve its all-natural meatballs, and pups can have water bowls while their humans try "dirty dog" martinis and "mutt" mules from the cash bar. Donations will be accepted to help foster animals.Veza Sur will host its second annual Battle of the Bartenders competition. Using Veza Sur's South Coast IPA as their main ingredient, six mixologists from Miami will compete to make the best cocktail. Guests will have the opportunity to taste all the cocktails and vote for the winner.Professional chocolatiers Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett will host an introduction to chocolate class. The experience will start with sampling chocolates from around the world while the chocolatiers explain the history of chocolate and share tips for confection-making before guests can create their own bars. Each guest can take home three medium bars.