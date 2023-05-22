Miami Food Events This Week: Paws Patio for Adoption, Battle of the Bartenders, and a Chocolate Class

This week, Miami food and drink events include the Summer of Sour Series from Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen, a special Paws Patio adoption event, the second annual Battle of Bartenders at Veza Sur, and an introduction to chocolate class.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
During the summer months, Bay 13 Brewery will release a new sour beer every Monday.
Bay 13 photo
Summer of Sour Series at Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen
Bay 13 has launched a special summer beer series. Every Monday, the brewery will release a new sour beer, and guests can vote on which they like best at the end of the month. This Monday, fruit punch will be released, and future flavors include blackberry lemonade, dragonfruit and hibiscus, and cherry lemonade. At the end of the season, Bay 13 will host a barbecue featuring the top three sours of the series. 4 p.m. every Monday, at 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; bay13brewery.com.
click to enlarge
The InterContinental Miami Hotel holds a special dog adoption event this Wednesday.
InterContinental Miami photo
Paws Patio: The Pet Adoption Event at the InterContinental Miami Hotel
This weekly event for pups and humans will hold a special adoption event in partnership with Pawsitive Beings
to honor National Dog Rescue Day. Vendor Chef Wuau
will serve its all-natural meatballs, and pups can have water bowls while their humans try "dirty dog" martinis and "mutt" mules from the cash bar. Donations will be accepted to help foster animals. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, 100 Chopin Plz., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Veza Sur Brewery hosts the second annual Battle of the Bartenders.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. photo
Battle of the Bartenders at Veza Sur
Veza Sur will host its second annual Battle of the Bartenders competition. Using Veza Sur's South Coast IPA as their main ingredient, six mixologists from Miami will compete to make the best cocktail. Guests will have the opportunity to taste all the cocktails and vote for the winner. 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 55 NW 25th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Chocolate roses from Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami photo
Garcia Nevett's Introduction to Chocolate Class
Professional chocolatiers Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett will host an introduction to chocolate class. The experience will start with sampling chocolates from around the world while the chocolatiers explain the history of chocolate and share tips for confection-making before guests can create their own bars. Each guest can take home three medium bars. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at 7312 SW 57th Ave., South Miami. Tickets cost $45 via garcianevett.com.