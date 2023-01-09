Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: "Todo Es Fresco," Paws Patio, and Tacombi's Celebration

January 9, 2023 8:00AM

Coyo Taco's "Todo Es Fresco" menu launch
Coyo Taco's "Todo Es Fresco" menu launch Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
Miami's food and drink events this week include the release of Coyo's "Todo Es Fresco" menu, one year of paws patio, Tamcombi Miami Beach's opening celebration, and "Mi Casa Thursdays" at Bodega.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Plantain and sweet potato tacos
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

"Todo Es Fresco" Menu

Coyo Taco is releasing its new menu with plant-based and gluten-free options. Vegetarians can try the plantain and sweet potato tacos ($8.50), and vegan guests can order the yogi bowl and the ensalada de nopales ($12). Starting Monday, January 9, at all South Florida locations; coyo-taco.com.
click to enlarge
Celebrate Paws Patio.
InterContinental Miami photo

Paws Patio Anniversary

This weekly event for pups and humans is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Water bowls and free pupuccinos will be available for dogs while their humans can try "dirty dog" martinis and "mutt" mules from the cash bar. Guests will also receive a photo with their pups. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; Free RSVP at eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
The cocktail line for Tacombi
Tacombi photo

Tacombi’s Opening Celebration

This Mexican restaurant chain invites guests to its new Miami Beach location. The opening celebration will feature complimentary cocktails, birria tacos, and vegan mushroom tacos. The event is free, and no RSVP is necessary. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at 1688 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; tacombi.com.
click to enlarge
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's bar
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Mi Casa Thursdays

Bodega Taqueria has launched a new program. On Thursdays, guests can enjoy Casamigos blanco, añejo, and reposado specials along with a night full of reggaeton hits. The team has even prepared a pre-game playlist. 9 p.m. to midnight, Thursdays, at Coconut Grove, South Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach locations; bodegataqueria.com.
