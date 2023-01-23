Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: TacOmakase, Seed Burger Battle, and a Date-Night Menu

January 23, 2023 8:00AM

Celebrate national croissant day with a week-long promotion.
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich photo
This week, Miami's food and drink events include a weeklong croissant promotion, taco and tequila pairing dinner with chef Erick Lopez, the seventh-annual Seed Burger Battle, and a new date-night menu.

click to enlarge
The dulce de leche croissant at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich photo

National Croissant Day

To celebrate croissant day on January 30, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich has launched a weeklong promotion for a different croissant each day leading up to next Monday. Starting today with almond & chocolate, the featured croissant will be offered at half price. Other daily flavors include guava & cheese, apple, pain au chocolat, almond, dulce de leche, Nutella, and next Monday's mystery flavor. Monday, January 23, through Monday, January 30, at various locations; laboulangerieusa.com
click to enlarge
Chef Erick Lopez hosts Pilo's Tacomakase.
Pilo's Tequila Garden photo

Taco & Tequila Dinner with Chef Erick Lopez

Chef Erick Lopez will host the year's first TacOmakase dinner at Pilo's Tequila Garden. The menu features six elevated tacos with octopus, duck, and lobster paired with tequila. Lopez explains each dish and his inspiration to make it during the intimate dinner. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, at 158 NW 24th St., Miami. Dinner costs $180 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Are you ready for a battle of burgers?
Seed Plant-Based Food Festival photo

Seed Burger Battle

The Seed Plant-Based Food Festival events start this week. At the annual Burger Battle, twelve competitors, including Carrot Express, Krazy Vegan, and Plant Mafia, will battle to be crowned the best burger by votes from guests and judges. The event will include live music, craft beer, and kombucha. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, January 26, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $60 to $85 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Food board from Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar
Grove Bay Hospitality Group photo

Date Night Thursdays

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar launched its new date-night menu. The four-course shared dinner ($50 per person) includes a snack board, two menu additions only available during the date night dinner (rock shrimp fritta and Australian rack of lamb), and tiramisu for dessert. 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, mitaliakitchen.com.
