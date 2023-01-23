Miami Food Events This Week: TacOmakase, Seed Burger Battle, and a Date-Night Menu

[email protected]

This week, Miami's food and drink events include a weeklong croissant promotion, taco and tequila pairing dinner with chef Erick Lopez, the seventh-annual Seed Burger Battle, and a new date-night menu.To celebrate croissant day on January 30, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich has launched a weeklong promotion for a different croissant each day leading up to next Monday. Starting today with almond & chocolate, the featured croissant will be offered at half price. Other daily flavors include guava & cheese, apple, pain au chocolat, almond, dulce de leche, Nutella, and next Monday's mystery flavor.Chef Erick Lopez will host the year's first TacOmakase dinner at Pilo's Tequila Garden. The menu features six elevated tacos with octopus, duck, and lobster paired with tequila. Lopez explains each dish and his inspiration to make it during the intimate dinner.The Seed Plant-Based Food Festival events start this week. At the annual Burger Battle, twelve competitors, including Carrot Express, Krazy Vegan, and Plant Mafia, will battle to be crowned the best burger by votes from guests and judges. The event will include live music, craft beer, and kombucha.Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar launched its new date-night menu. The four-course shared dinner ($50 per person) includes a snack board, two menu additions only available during the date night dinner (rock shrimp fritta and Australian rack of lamb), and tiramisu for dessert.