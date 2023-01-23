Miami Food Events This Week: TacOmakase, Seed Burger Battle, and a Date-Night Menu

This week, Miami's food and drink events include a weeklong croissant promotion, taco and tequila pairing dinner with chef Erick Lopez, the seventh-annual Seed Burger Battle, and a new date-night menu.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
The dulce de leche croissant at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich
La Boulangerie Boul'Mich photo
National Croissant Day
To celebrate croissant day on January 30, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich has launched a weeklong promotion for a different croissant each day leading up to next Monday. Starting today with almond & chocolate, the featured croissant will be offered at half price. Other daily flavors include guava & cheese, apple, pain au chocolat, almond, dulce de leche, Nutella, and next Monday's mystery flavor. Monday, January 23, through Monday, January 30, at various locations; laboulangerieusa.com
Chef Erick Lopez hosts Pilo's Tacomakase.
Pilo's Tequila Garden photo
Taco & Tequila Dinner with Chef Erick Lopez
Chef Erick Lopez will host the year's first TacOmakase dinner at Pilo's Tequila Garden. The menu features six elevated tacos with octopus, duck, and lobster paired with tequila. Lopez explains each dish and his inspiration to make it during the intimate dinner. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, at 158 NW 24th St., Miami. Dinner costs $180 via eventbrite.com.
Are you ready for a battle of burgers?
Seed Plant-Based Food Festival photo
Seed Burger Battle
The Seed Plant-Based Food Festival events start this week. At the annual Burger Battle, twelve competitors, including Carrot Express, Krazy Vegan, and Plant Mafia, will battle to be crowned the best burger by votes from guests and judges. The event will include live music, craft beer, and kombucha. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, January 26, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $60 to $85 via eventbrite.com.
Food board from Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar
Grove Bay Hospitality Group photo
Date Night Thursdays
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar launched its new date-night menu. The four-course shared dinner ($50 per person) includes a snack board, two menu additions only available during the date night dinner (rock shrimp fritta and Australian rack of lamb), and tiramisu for dessert. 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, mitaliakitchen.com.