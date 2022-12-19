Support Us

Miami Food Events This Week: Annual Pig Pardoning, Pasta Monday, and Bad Santa Cocktails

December 19, 2022 8:00AM

Fifth Annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony
Fifth Annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony Deepsleepstudio for Latin Cafe 2000 photo
Miami's food and drink events this week include the annual pig pardoning ceremony, an ugly Christmas pasta party, a "Bad Santa" cocktail menu, and lunch at Contessa.

Homemade pasta from Osteria Morini
Osteria Morini Miami Beach photo

Ugly Sweater Pasta Party

Osteria Morini is hosting its first annual ugly sweater pasta party. Guests can choose from a variety of homemade pasta for only $15 each as part of the restaurant's Monday pasta night promotion, including the new butternut squash ravioli. Guests wearing an ugly sweater will get the chance to win a dinner for two. All night, Monday, December 19, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; Reservations via sevenrooms.com.
Complimentary cafecito and croquetas
Deepsleepstudio for Latin Cafe 2000 photo

Fifth Annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony

Latin Café 2000 is hosting the Miami version of the turkey presidential pardoning, its fifth annual pig pardoning ceremony. Holly the pig will be pardoned by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and enjoy a new foster home at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love in Miami-Dade County. Guests will get complimentary spinach croquetas and Cuban cafecito. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, at 1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami; Free to the public; latincafe.com.
Four special Christmas cocktails
Quarterdeck Restaurants photo

Bad Santa Cocktail Menu

Quarterdeck is offering four drink specials for December. The "Bad Santa" menu includes "Naughty or Spice" made with Bulleit bourbon, "Santa’s Helper" with Smirnoff peppermint twist vodka, "White Christmas" with Smirnoff kissed caramel vodka, and "Under The Mistletoe" with Papa’s Pilar blonde and dark rums. Through December at all five locations; quarterdeckrestaurants.com.
Lunch dishes from Contessa
Major Food Group photo

Contessa Miami Lunch and Brunch

Contessa officially has launched its weekday lunch and weekend brunch menus. The lunch features daily imported burrata, carciofi, roasted salmon pomodorini, and lamb chops scottadito. During brunch, a new highlight is the panettone French toast. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for lunch, Saturday and Sunday brunch; contessaristorante.com.
