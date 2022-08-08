Miami Food Events This Week: Holly Blue Celebration Dinner, L'été en Rosé, Bento Box Lunch

This week's food and drink events across Miami include a special dinner at Holly Blue, build your own bento box at Gold Marquess, L'été en Rosé at LPM Miami, and new menu items from Calle 23.
This Monday, Holly Blue will have a five-course dinner.
Holly Blue's Five-Course Dinner
Holly Blue will host a special dinner to celebrate its new menu offerings. Guests will be greeted with a welcome cocktail, followed by an amuse-bouche. The five-course dinner will offer the restaurant's new menu dishes, and all plates will be paired with sommelier-selected wines. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, August 8, at 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-488-2117. Tickets cost $150 via eventbrite.com.
Make your own bento box at 1-800-LUCKY.
Gold Marquess Bento Box for Lunch
Gold Marquess at 1-800-Lucky is launching a bento box for lunch. For $15, guests can build their own box with a choice of tofu, chicken, steak, or shrimp. Choose a sauce from sweet and sour, honey garlic, or General Tso's; then pick from white, brown, or fried rice. Each bento also comes with edamame or steamed broccoli and a veggie spring roll. This promotion is only available for onsite dining. Noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; goldmarquess.com
LPM Miami's new L'été En Rosé
L'été en Rosé at LPM Miami
LPM Miami has launched a new promotion called L'été en Rosé so guests can enjoy the summer with a wine glass on their hands. Now, guests can order rosé de Provence by the glass, bottle, magnum, and jeroboam. If you order a bottle of rosé, the table will receive three complimentary snacks; with the magnum, the table gets six complimentary snacks; and the jeroboam comes with twelve complimentary snacks. The snacks include LPM's savory tapenade, fried calamari, croquettes, and more. 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through September 30, at 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; lpmrestaurants.com/miami
Calle 23 offers Cuban classics.
Menu Revamp from Calle 23
Calle 23 has revamped its menu with Cuban classics for the summer season. Among the small plates, guests can share croquetas del barrio or salmon tartare. Larger dishes include ensalada de aguacate, la frita Cubana, or ropa veja. For dessert, the new arroz con mango is the perfect finish to your summertime dine. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the restaurant offers live music. 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; calle23miami.com