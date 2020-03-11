St. Patrick's Day 2020 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and will be celebrated across the globe this year on March 17, his feast day.
Miami will also turn green to mark the occasion. Restaurants and bars throughout the Magic City will be hosting special celebrations of Irish culture with plenty of food, music, and drinking.
Here are the best places to eat, imbibe, and wear green on St. Patrick's Day. (All specials are offered on Tuesday, March 17, unless noted otherwise).
American Social Bar & Kitchen690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
On Tuesday, March 17, American Social will serve drink specials of Green Bud Lights ($4), Jameson cocktails ($7), and Peanut Butter Irish Car Bombs ($8) all day from Friday, March 13, through St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17. American Social Las Olas will also feature a St. Paddy’s Day block party on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Bird & Bone4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
305-424-1234
hyatt.com
In honor of St. Paddy's, Richard Hales's Bird and Bone restaurant inside the Confidante Hotel will feature $5 cans of Guinness and $10 Irish Car Bomb shots.
Casa Sensei1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-994-1416
casasensei.com
At Casa Sensei, enjoy specialty Irish-inspired sushi. The restaurant will offer corned beef and sauerkraut rolls ($14) and green sushi ($12). For a sweet libation, order the Shamrock Shooter, crafted with creme de menthe, white creme de cacao, and white chocolate liqueur topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Lucky Charms marshmallows ($6).
Clevelander South Beach1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
clevelander.com
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Clevelander South Beach will serve up $10 Tullamore D.E.W. shot specials, $20 Bud Light and Yuengling pitchers, and $22 Corona Light pitchers. The food menu will feature traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage. Try your luck at beer pong, flip cup, giant Jenga, and cornhole.
Coyo TacoVarious locations
coyo-taco.com
Margarita lovers who visit Coyo Taco on St. Patrick's Day can enjoy a green-colored classic margarita for $7. The fun green beverage will be available all day long at all Coyo Taco locations.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
Chef Fabio Trabocchi's eatery will debut a new bi-weekly Fiola Mixology Series on St. Patrick's Day. Each weekly event will be hosted by a brand ambassador/mixologist, who will guide guests through a one-hour tasting journey of cuisine and cocktail pairings in collaboration with a curated selection of spirits. Admission costs $45.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com
Throughout March, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop will offer a special Irish Car Bomb pie. The special is made with an Oreo crust and topped with generous swirls of Bailey’s custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a Guinness reduction. ($7.50 per slice, $38 for a whole pie).
John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-445-3777
johnmartins.com
This Coral Gables institution is hosting a five-day celebration. On Friday, March 13, the party kicks off at 6 p.m. with an appearance by St. Patrick, himself, accompanied by bagpipers and step dancers. On Saturday, March 14, enjoy live music by the Bridge, starting at 6 p.m. An all-day family-friendly celebration begins at noon on Sunday, March 15, with face painting and pony rides until 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., the pub will host an open mic night. On Monday, March 16, enjoy happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 17, celebrate St. Patrick's Day, starting at noon with a bagpiper and a DJ providing music all day. Free admission, no reservations required.
Monty's Raw Bar2500 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove
305-856-3992
montysrawbar.com
Celebrate with $5 green beer all day long. From 4 to 8 p.m., happy hour will feature $6 Pain Removers, Mojitos, and frozen drinks; discounted stone crabs at the raw bar; $1 shrimp, oysters and clams; and fish and chips made with Wynnwod Brewing beer-battered cod, served with tartar sauce, fries and slaw ($18). Bushmills Whiskey will be served from 4 p.m. until close ($5). Live music will start at 4 p.m.
Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4636
fontainebleau.com
From 5 p.m. to midnight, guests will enjoy $5 Jameson whiskey shots, Irish Car Bombs, Pickleback shots, and green beer. Irish-themed food specials will include corned beef poutine with cheese curds, cabbage slaw, fries, and Guinness gravy ($21). Purchase a half yard of beer, and you’ll receive a complimentary photo booth session to memorialize the festive day.
Rooftop Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
954-779-4750
hardrocknightlife.com
Rooftop Live at Daer South Florida will host a live performance by U2ByUV from 5 p.m. to midnight. Guests can order $10 Irish Car bombs or a $50 all-you-can-drink beer package. VIP table packages are available for $500 and include two bottles of Jameson and one bottle of vodka. Free admission.
Shooters Waterfront3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-566-2855
shooterswaterfront.com
Shooters Waterfront will offer patrons a special edition of its very own Shooters Ale. Regularly priced at $7, the green-colored ale created by Biscayne Brewing Co. will be 50 percent off all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Spillover2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-456-5723
thespillovermiami.com
Enjoy a full day of St. Patty’s Day specials, including $6 Jameson shots and $12 Clonakilty whiskey specialty cocktails such as the Irish Exit, an Irish whiskey sour featuring a honey sage syrup; and Let’s Get Langers (Irish Old Fashioned).
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-529-6523
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
In Coconut Grove, Taurus Beer & Whiskey House will offer party-goers signature bites off of the bar menu, along with $4 Jameson Shots, $6 Guinness, $7 Jameson Mules, $8 Jameson + Guinness, and $9 Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned.
Veza Sur Brewing Co.55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com
In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Wynwood's Latin-inspired craft brewery is offering a green Lucky Lager for $6 all day long, from noon to midnight.
The Wharf Miami114 SW North River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com
The Wharf Miami is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival. The event, sponsored by Jameson, will feature gourmet food items, photo ops, green beer, drink specials, and live entertainment, including a leprechaun appearance. Rotating food and drink specials will be provided by food trucks such as Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill, and Mojo Donuts. Those who RSVP via Eventbrite will receive complimentary St. Patrick’s Day swag upon check-in. Noon to midnight Thursday, March 12; noon to 3 a.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14; noon to midnight Sunday, March 15; and noon to late Tuesday, March 17. Admission is free.
XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305-695-8700
thelincolneatery.com
XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery is serving chocolate and vanilla St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes. The sweet treats will be offered at a 20 percent discount ($2.80). Available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
