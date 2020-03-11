 
4
Greem Bud Light at American Social Bar & KitchenEXPAND
Greem Bud Light at American Social Bar & Kitchen
Photo courtesy of American Social Bar & Kitchen

St. Patrick's Day 2020 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

Juliana Accioly | March 11, 2020 | 10:00am
AA

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and will be celebrated across the globe this year on March 17, his feast day.

Miami will also turn green to mark the occasion. Restaurants and bars throughout the Magic City will be hosting special celebrations of Irish culture with plenty of food, music, and drinking.

Here are the best places to eat, imbibe, and wear green on St. Patrick's Day. (All specials are offered on Tuesday, March 17, unless noted otherwise).

American Social
American Social
Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social Bar & Kitchen

690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com


On Tuesday, March 17, American Social will serve drink specials of Green Bud Lights ($4), Jameson cocktails ($7), and Peanut Butter Irish Car Bombs ($8) all day from Friday, March 13, through St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17. American Social Las Olas will also feature a St. Paddy’s Day block party on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bird & Bone's patioEXPAND
Bird & Bone's patio
Photo courtesy of Bird & Bone

Bird & Bone

4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
305-424-1234
hyatt.com


In honor of St. Paddy's, Richard Hales's Bird and Bone restaurant inside the Confidante Hotel will feature $5 cans of Guinness and $10 Irish Car Bomb shots.

Sushi boat at Casa Sensei.EXPAND
Sushi boat at Casa Sensei.
Photo courtesy of Casa Sensei

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-994-1416
casasensei.com


At Casa Sensei, enjoy specialty Irish-inspired sushi. The restaurant will offer corned beef and sauerkraut rolls ($14) and green sushi ($12). For a sweet libation, order the Shamrock Shooter, crafted with creme de menthe, white creme de cacao, and white chocolate liqueur topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Lucky Charms marshmallows ($6).

Clevelander South BeachEXPAND
Clevelander South Beach
Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach

1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
clevelander.com


From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Clevelander South Beach will serve up $10 Tullamore D.E.W. shot specials, $20 Bud Light and Yuengling pitchers, and $22 Corona Light pitchers. The food menu will feature traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage. Try your luck at beer pong, flip cup, giant Jenga, and cornhole.

Margaritas at Coyo Taco.
Margaritas at Coyo Taco.
Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

Various locations
coyo-taco.com


Margarita lovers who visit Coyo Taco on St. Patrick's Day can enjoy a green-colored classic margarita for $7. The fun green beverage will be available all day long at all Coyo Taco locations.

St. Patrick's Day 2020 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials
Photo courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com


Chef Fabio Trabocchi's eatery will debut a new bi-weekly Fiola Mixology Series on St. Patrick's Day. Each weekly event will be hosted by a brand ambassador/mixologist, who will guide guests through a one-hour tasting journey of cuisine and cocktail pairings in collaboration with a curated selection of spirits. Admission costs $45.

Irish Car Bomb pie.EXPAND
Irish Car Bomb pie.
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com


Throughout March, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop will offer a special Irish Car Bomb pie. The special is made with an Oreo crust and topped with generous swirls of Bailey’s custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a Guinness reduction. ($7.50 per slice, $38 for a whole pie).

Irish musicians and bagpipers highlight John Martin's celebrations.
Irish musicians and bagpipers highlight John Martin's celebrations.
Photo courtesy of John Martin's

John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant

253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-445-3777
johnmartins.com


This Coral Gables institution is hosting a five-day celebration. On Friday, March 13, the party kicks off at 6 p.m. with an appearance by St. Patrick, himself, accompanied by bagpipers and step dancers. On Saturday, March 14, enjoy live music by the Bridge, starting at 6 p.m. An all-day family-friendly celebration begins at noon on Sunday, March 15, with face painting and pony rides until 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., the pub will host an open mic night. On Monday, March 16, enjoy happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 17, celebrate St. Patrick's Day, starting at noon with a bagpiper and a DJ providing music all day. Free admission, no reservations required.

St. Patrick's Day 2020 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Monty's Raw Bar

2500 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove
305-856-3992
montysrawbar.com


Celebrate with $5 green beer all day long. From 4 to 8 p.m., happy hour will feature $6 Pain Removers, Mojitos, and frozen drinks; discounted stone crabs at the raw bar; $1 shrimp, oysters and clams; and fish and chips made with Wynnwod Brewing beer-battered cod, served with tartar sauce, fries and slaw ($18). Bushmills Whiskey will be served from 4 p.m. until close ($5). Live music will start at 4 p.m.

Burger at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina.EXPAND
Burger at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina.
Photo courtesy of Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4636
fontainebleau.com


From 5 p.m. to midnight, guests will enjoy $5 Jameson whiskey shots, Irish Car Bombs, Pickleback shots, and green beer. Irish-themed food specials will include corned beef poutine with cheese curds, cabbage slaw, fries, and Guinness gravy ($21). Purchase a half yard of beer, and you’ll receive a complimentary photo booth session to memorialize the festive day.

Cocktails at Rooftop Live.EXPAND
Cocktails at Rooftop Live.
Photo courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock

Rooftop Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
954-779-4750
hardrocknightlife.com


Rooftop Live at Daer South Florida will host a live performance by U2ByUV from 5 p.m. to midnight. Guests can order $10 Irish Car bombs or a $50 all-you-can-drink beer package. VIP table packages are available for $500 and include two bottles of Jameson and one bottle of vodka. Free admission.

Green ale at Shooters.EXPAND
Green ale at Shooters.
Photo courtesy of Shooters Waterfront

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-566-2855
shooterswaterfront.com


Shooters Waterfront will offer patrons a special edition of its very own Shooters Ale. Regularly priced at $7, the green-colored ale created by Biscayne Brewing Co. will be 50 percent off all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom at the Spillover.EXPAND
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom at the Spillover.
Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality Group

The Spillover

2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-456-5723
thespillovermiami.com


Enjoy a full day of St. Patty’s Day specials, including $6 Jameson shots and $12 Clonakilty whiskey specialty cocktails such as the Irish Exit, an Irish whiskey sour featuring a honey sage syrup; and Let’s Get Langers (Irish Old Fashioned).

Coconut Grove's watering hole will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with food and drink specials.EXPAND
Coconut Grove's watering hole will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with food and drink specials.
Photo courtesy of Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-529-6523
taurusbeerandwhiskey.com


In Coconut Grove, Taurus Beer & Whiskey House will offer party-goers signature bites off of the bar menu, along with $4 Jameson Shots, $6 Guinness, $7 Jameson Mules, $8 Jameson + Guinness, and $9 Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned.

Veza Sur BreweryEXPAND
Veza Sur Brewery
Photo by Scott Harris

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com


In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Wynwood's Latin-inspired craft brewery is offering a green Lucky Lager for $6 all day long, from noon to midnight.

The Wharf Miami will host a five-day celebration for St. Patrick's Day.EXPAND
The Wharf Miami will host a five-day celebration for St. Patrick's Day.
Photo courtesy of the Wharf

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com


The Wharf Miami is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival. The event, sponsored by Jameson, will feature gourmet food items, photo ops, green beer, drink specials, and live entertainment, including a leprechaun appearance. Rotating food and drink specials will be provided by food trucks such as Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill, and Mojo Donuts. Those who RSVP via Eventbrite will receive complimentary St. Patrick’s Day swag upon check-in. Noon to midnight Thursday, March 12; noon to 3 a.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14; noon to midnight Sunday, March 15; and noon to late Tuesday, March 17. Admission is free.

David McLennan leads a team of baristas at XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery.EXPAND
David McLennan leads a team of baristas at XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery.
Photo courtesy of XO Espresso

XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach
305-695-8700
thelincolneatery.com


XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery is serving chocolate and vanilla St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes. The sweet treats will be offered at a 20 percent discount ($2.80). Available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

