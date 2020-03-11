St. Patrick's Day 2020 Miami Restaurant and Bar Specials

St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and will be celebrated across the globe this year on March 17, his feast day.

Miami will also turn green to mark the occasion. Restaurants and bars throughout the Magic City will be hosting special celebrations of Irish culture with plenty of food, music, and drinking.

Here are the best places to eat, imbibe, and wear green on St. Patrick's Day. (All specials are offered on Tuesday, March 17, unless noted otherwise).

American Social Bar & Kitchen

305-223-7004

americansocialbar.com 690 SW First Ct., Miami305-223-7004



On Tuesday, March 17, American Social will serve drink specials of Green Bud Lights ($4), Jameson cocktails ($7), and Peanut Butter Irish Car Bombs ($8) all day from Friday, March 13, through St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17. American Social Las Olas will also feature a St. Paddy’s Day block party on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bird & Bone

305-424-1234

hyatt.com 4041 Collins Ave, Miami Beach305-424-1234



In honor of St. Paddy's, Richard Hales's Bird and Bone restaurant inside the Confidante Hotel will feature $5 cans of Guinness and $10 Irish Car Bomb shots.

Casa Sensei

954-994-1416

casasensei.com 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-994-1416



At Casa Sensei, enjoy specialty Irish-inspired sushi. The restaurant will offer corned beef and sauerkraut rolls ($14) and green sushi ($12). For a sweet libation, order the Shamrock Shooter, crafted with creme de menthe, white creme de cacao, and white chocolate liqueur topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Lucky Charms marshmallows ($6).

Clevelander South Beach

305-532-4006

clevelander.com 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-532-4006



From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Clevelander South Beach will serve up $10 Tullamore D.E.W. shot specials, $20 Bud Light and Yuengling pitchers, and $22 Corona Light pitchers. The food menu will feature traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage. Try your luck at beer pong, flip cup, giant Jenga, and cornhole.

Coyo Taco

coyo-taco.com Various locations



Margarita lovers who visit Coyo Taco on St. Patrick's Day can enjoy a green-colored classic margarita for $7. The fun green beverage will be available all day long at all Coyo Taco locations.

Fiola

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables305-912-2639



Chef Fabio Trabocchi's eatery will debut a new bi-weekly Fiola Mixology Series on St. Patrick's Day. Each weekly event will be hosted by a brand ambassador/mixologist, who will guide guests through a one-hour tasting journey of cuisine and cocktail pairings in collaboration with a curated selection of spirits. Admission costs $45.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

786-703-3623

3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

786-502-2396

firemandereks.com 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami786-703-36233435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove786-502-2396



Throughout March, Fireman Derek's Bake Shop will offer a special Irish Car Bomb pie. The special is made with an Oreo crust and topped with generous swirls of Bailey’s custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a Guinness reduction. ($7.50 per slice, $38 for a whole pie).

John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant

305-445-3777

johnmartins.com 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables305-445-3777



This Coral Gables institution is hosting a five-day celebration. On Friday, March 13, the party kicks off at 6 p.m. with an appearance by St. Patrick, himself, accompanied by bagpipers and step dancers. On Saturday, March 14, enjoy live music by the Bridge, starting at 6 p.m. An all-day family-friendly celebration begins at noon on Sunday, March 15, with face painting and pony rides until 5 p.m. At 8 p.m., the pub will host an open mic night. On Monday, March 16, enjoy happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 17, celebrate St. Patrick's Day, starting at noon with a bagpiper and a DJ providing music all day. Free admission, no reservations required.

Monty's Raw Bar

305-856-3992

montysrawbar.com 2500 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove305-856-3992



Celebrate with $5 green beer all day long. From 4 to 8 p.m., happy hour will feature $6 Pain Removers, Mojitos, and frozen drinks; discounted stone crabs at the raw bar; $1 shrimp, oysters and clams; and fish and chips made with Wynnwod Brewing beer-battered cod, served with tartar sauce, fries and slaw ($18). Bushmills Whiskey will be served from 4 p.m. until close ($5). Live music will start at 4 p.m.

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

305-674-4636

fontainebleau.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-674-4636



From 5 p.m. to midnight, guests will enjoy $5 Jameson whiskey shots, Irish Car Bombs, Pickleback shots, and green beer. Irish-themed food specials will include corned beef poutine with cheese curds, cabbage slaw, fries, and Guinness gravy ($21). Purchase a half yard of beer, and you’ll receive a complimentary photo booth session to memorialize the festive day.

Rooftop Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood

954-779-4750

hardrocknightlife.com 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood954-779-4750



Rooftop Live at Daer South Florida will host a live performance by U2ByUV from 5 p.m. to midnight. Guests can order $10 Irish Car bombs or a $50 all-you-can-drink beer package. VIP table packages are available for $500 and include two bottles of Jameson and one bottle of vodka. Free admission.

Shooters Waterfront

954-566-2855

shooterswaterfront.com 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale954-566-2855



Shooters Waterfront will offer patrons a special edition of its very own Shooters Ale. Regularly priced at $7, the green-colored ale created by Biscayne Brewing Co. will be 50 percent off all day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Spillover

305-456-5723

thespillovermiami.com 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove305-456-5723



Enjoy a full day of St. Patty’s Day specials, including $6 Jameson shots and $12 Clonakilty whiskey specialty cocktails such as the Irish Exit, an Irish whiskey sour featuring a honey sage syrup; and Let’s Get Langers (Irish Old Fashioned).

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

305-529-6523

taurusbeerandwhiskey.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-529-6523



In Coconut Grove, Taurus Beer & Whiskey House will offer party-goers signature bites off of the bar menu, along with $4 Jameson Shots, $6 Guinness, $7 Jameson Mules, $8 Jameson + Guinness, and $9 Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioned.

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

786-362-6300

vezasur.com 55 NW 25th St., Miami786-362-6300



In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Wynwood's Latin-inspired craft brewery is offering a green Lucky Lager for $6 all day long, from noon to midnight.

The Wharf Miami

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com 114 SW North River Dr., Miami305-906-4000



The Wharf Miami is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a multi-day St. Patrick’s Day Riverside Festival. The event, sponsored by Jameson, will feature gourmet food items, photo ops, green beer, drink specials, and live entertainment, including a leprechaun appearance. Rotating food and drink specials will be provided by food trucks such as Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill, and Mojo Donuts. Those who RSVP via Eventbrite will receive complimentary St. Patrick’s Day swag upon check-in. Noon to midnight Thursday, March 12; noon to 3 a.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14; noon to midnight Sunday, March 15; and noon to late Tuesday, March 17. Admission is free.

XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach305-695-8700



XO Espresso Bar at the Lincoln Eatery is serving chocolate and vanilla St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes. The sweet treats will be offered at a 20 percent discount ($2.80). Available from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.