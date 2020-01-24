The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend at Veza Sur Brewing, enjoy a curated multicourse meal courtesy of Beaker & Gray chef Brian Nasajon. Plus, attend the annual Chocolate Garden at Fairchild, check out the launch of Good Judy's at Minibar, and celebrate Chinese New Year.

Chocolates galore. Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Chocolate Garden at Fairchild. Friday through Sunday, thousands of chocolate lovers will gather at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables for three jam-packed days of educational exhibits and lectures, live music, cooking demonstrations, plenty of sweet samples, and other diversions. The event centers on Fairchild's dedication to bean-to-bar education, giving attendees an inside look at the chocolate-making process through lectures, demos, and tastings. 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, through 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $12 per child and $25 per adult per day via store.fairchildgarden.org; admission is free for Fairchild members.

Courtesy of Veza Sur

La Cervecena Series at Veza Sur. This Saturday and Sunday, Veza Sur will continue its La Cervecena Series, offering an intimate dining experience inside the brewery in collaboration with chef Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray. Expect a welcome beer cocktail and a five-course meal paired with Veza Sur brews. A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to Guitars Over Guns, a nonprofit that offers students education and mentorship with professional musicians to help them overcome hardships and find their voice. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Seating is limited; tickets cost $100 per person via vezasur.com/brewery-dinners.

EXPAND The Mandarin Oriental is excited to welcome the Year of the Rat. Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

The Best Places to Celebrate Chinese New Year. This Saturday, say farewell to the pig and welcome the Year of the Rat during the Chinese New Year, also referred to as the Lunar New Year. Despite the rodent's pesky reputation, the Chinese symbol commemorates a year of fresh beginnings, vitality, and fertility. In addition to including ancestor worship, Chinese New Year brims with ebullient festivities coupled with fireworks, parades, and over-the-top indulgences, much like its American counterpart. Miami loves a party, and Chinese New Year is no exception. From traditional red-envelope ceremonies to mouth-watering dim sum buffets, ring in a second round of new year's celebrations at one of Miami's top Chinese New Year's events.

Minibar Courtesy of Minibar

Good Judy's at Minibar. Created by Miami Beach residents Alex Norton and Jordan Braun, Good Judy's is a pop-up bar concept celebrating the LGBTQ community. To fill a void they saw in Miami's nightlife scene, Norton and Braun have set out to create an experience for the community and its allies to mingle in a lounge-like space, sip craft cocktails, and dance. Good Judy's will offer a signature cocktail menu that pays homage to famous Judys of past and present: Friend of Dorothy is a ruby-red take on a Moscow mule; Dame Dench is a gin-forward French 75; and Judge Juice gives guests a choice between two signature Patrón cocktails — Plaintiff Paloma and Defendant Margarita. 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Minibar at Urbanica the Meridian Hotel, 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8934; instagram.com/goodjudysmia.

EXPAND Heard your boyfriend was away this weekend. Wanna meet at Bâoli? Photo by Sebastian Berdnarski

Cocktails and Cabaret Dinner Show at Bâoli. Sunday, Bâoli will debut Cocktails and Cabaret, a Las Vegas-style cabaret and dinner show presenting showgirls, burlesque dancers, drag performers, and live music acts. The inaugural edition will be hosted by Miss Florida F.I. 2018 — award-winning drag queen Miss Noel Leon — and feature legendary burlesque queen Sweetpea. Each month, Bâoli will create a unique cabaret show featuring different live bands, drag queens, and burlesque entertainers. In the beginning, expect signature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at one of the two bars. Immediately following the cocktail hour, the show will move to the luscious terrace, where dinner will be served during the live show. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Bâoli, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-8822; baolimiami.com.