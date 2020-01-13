The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, check out the vegan junk-food pop-up from Vuture Food at Nightlife Brewing, and celebrate Blue Collar's eighth anniversary with buy-one, get-one entrées. Plus, don't miss free bagels at Einstein Bros. and Snail Social at Garcia Nevett.

Blue Collar's Eight Anniversary

Chef Danny Serfer's long-standing MiMo District spot is celebrating a major milestone. For Blue Collar's eighth anniversary this Monday, get buy-one, get-one entrées during lunch and dinner. Monday, January 13, at Blue Collar, 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com.

Vuture Food at Nightlife Brewing

The new year means new year's resolutions, and if eating less meat is one of yours, don't miss the vegan junk-food pop-up from Vuture Food this Tuesday. The vegan street-food takeover is moving full steam ahead, with vendors offering old favorites such as loaded mac and cheese with a plant-forward twist. The L.A.-based food company will be at Miami's Nightlife Brewing for one night only, so grab a bite while you can. 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Nightlife Brewing, 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; nightlifebrewingco.com. Admission is free.

Snail Social at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

Slow Food Miami returns with its roaming happy hour, Snail Social, this Tuesday at Garcia Nevett. The monthly series raises awareness about and supports clean and local food, as well as community farmers. Enjoy Garcia Nevett's signature chocolate cake and an assortment of its award-winning bonbons, paired with sparkling wine, plus a discount on any purchases that day. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Garcia Nevett, 7312 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-749-0506; garcianevett.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Free Bagel and Shmear at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels wants to "Bake Your Day" by giving a free bagel and shmear with purchase to all guests on the newly declared National Bagel Day, this Wednesday, January 15. Plus, customers receive a coupon for a free bagel and shmear. The National Bagel Day specials are available at participating Einstein Bros. locations, excluding licensed stores inside colleges, airports, hotels, and hospitals. All day Wednesday, January 15, at various locations; einsteinbros.com.

Pop-Up Dinner at Central Fare

This Thursday, PF by Delicatessen Patagonia will debut a pop-up dinner at its Central Fare location. The $80 prix fixe will include five courses of Argentine-inspired cuisine plus two drinks. For more information and reservations, email oddkitchen14@gmail.com. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at PF by Delicatessen Patagonia at Central Fare, 600 NW First Ave., Miami; centralfare.com. Tickets cost $80.