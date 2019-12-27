The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

As Miami looks toward the new year, restaurants and bars continue to spread holiday cheer through themed bars, cocktails, and pop-ups. Plus, Candytopia, the Instagram-worthy ode to confections, remains open at Aventura Mall.

EXPAND Lounge at Nikki Beach. Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

Sundown Social at Nikki Beach

Sip champagne on the sand during sunset at Nikki Beach. Enjoy live music, dance performances, bottomless rosé, and discounted food. 5 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-515-1130; nikkibeach.com.

EXPAND Sip your Santa. Courtesy of Minnow Bar

Sippin' Santa at Minnow Bar

Christmas has come and gone, but you can still drink delicious holiday cocktails. Sippin' Santa — think of it as Rudolph the Reindeer goes tiki — continues at Minnow Bar inside the Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach through the end of the month. Enjoy eight signature cocktails, including standouts such as the Jingle Bowl, served in a sharable rum punch bowl resembling a hot tub, complete with Santa and a reindeer taking a boozy soak; and the Kris Kringle Colada, served in a coconut and topped with a vivid orchid. Plus, you can purchase select holiday glassware as a souvenir or seasonal gift. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily at Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Redbar

The Naughty and Nice Christmas Popup at RedBar and Sweet Caroline

RedBar and Sweet Caroline in Brickell have teamed up to host the Naughty and Nice Christmas Popup through the end of the month. Sweet Caroline, considered "The Nice One," and RedBar, "The Naughty One," are offering several themed cocktails as well as festive decor and specials. Admission to both pop-up bars is free, but $20 tickets include one $10 Christmas cocktail at each bar. Through December 31 at Redbar, 52 SW Tenth St., Miami; redbarbrickell.com; and Sweet Caroline, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; sweetcarolinebar.com.

EXPAND Minnie's Disco Courtesy of Minnie's Disco

Minnie's Disco at Bar Alter

Bar Alter in Wynwood will transport guests back in time via Minnie's Disco, a pop-up café and club. Dreamed up by Miami nightlife veterans the Baum brothers (Sam and Max), Minnie's is inspired by their nights out in France, Spain, Japan, and cities across the United States, as well as the infamous Mancuso loft parties. Chef Brad Kilgore will offer light bites and classic cocktails while funky dance tunes play into the night. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday at Bar Alter, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; instagram.com/minniesdisco.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Sundays on the River at the Wharf

The Wharf will continue holiday celebrations with champagne and brunch fare Sunday afternoon. Enjoy a specialty bar with cocktails, $50 bottles of Moët & Chandon, and bites from onsite food trucks. Noon Sunday, December 29, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Candytopia is open at Aventura Mall. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Candytopia at Aventura Mall

What do Prince, Frank Sinatra, a unicorn, and the Sphinx have in common? They're all on display — in sugary form — at Candytopia, the confection-centric pop-up at Aventura Mall. The self-described experiential adventure and art installation features sculptures and framed works made from real candy. The mini theme park also offers an interactive app that can send pictures from various displays right to your email. And as with any theme park, your Candytopia journey ends at a gift shop where you can buy branded T-shirts, pens, and, of course, candy. 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through January 26 in Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; candytopia.com. Tickets cost $20 to $28 via candytopia.com.