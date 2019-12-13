The Eight Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, restaurants and bars across town, including the Wharf, Lincoln Eatery, and Abbey Brewing Company, host holiday happenings. Plus, the food blog Hungry Black Man is in search of Miami's best fried chicken sandwich, which explains why he's hosting the $1,000 Chicken Sandwich Battle Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy of the Betsy

Celebrate the Season at the Betsy South Beach. This weekend, stop by the Betsy for roasted chestnuts, holiday carolers, and “winter warmer” holiday cocktails. Plus, pastry chef Gabriela Amelunge has rolled out the ultimate holiday hot chocolate menu with boozy options at Carlton Room Café. “Naughty or Nice” holiday hot chocolate is available daily from noon to 8 p.m. 5 p.m. to close Fridays and Saturdays unless otherwise noted, at the Betsy, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com. Through December 21.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Pri-Madonna Pre-Show Series at Sweet Liberty. The Miami Beach bar will host a pre-show series to celebrate the legendary Madonna before her upcoming Madam X performances at the Fillmore. Beginning Saturday, December 14 through Sunday, December 22, stop by the bar for nightly parties hosted by Miami-based drag queen, Morphine Love. Expect food, drink, performances, and more. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14 through Sunday, December 22, at Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

The fried chicken sandwich at Cracked. Yumbrella

$1,000 Chicken Sandwich Battle at a Space Called Tribe. It might be the most ridiculous, high-stakes rivalry of the year: Who has the better spicy chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A or Popeye's? The latter chain introduced its take on the dish earlier this year, and it promptly sold out at locations across the nation. Nevertheless, there are some noble souls who believe fast-food chains have no right deciding the best chicken sandwich. That's the idea behind the $1,000 Chicken Sandwich Battle, sponsored by the food blog Hungry Black Man. Locals can enter and vote on who really has the best fried chicken on a bun (the best in Miami, at least), with $1,000 in prize money up for grabs. 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at a Space Called Tribe Co-Work and Urban Innovation Lab, 937 NW Third Ave., Miami; spacecalledtribe.com. General admission is free; competitor and vendor fee is $50 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Lounge at Nikki Beach. Photo courtesy of Nikki Beach

20 Years of Celebration at Nikki Beach. Sip champagne on the beach during Nikki Beach's 20th anniversary celebration. Cheers to one of South Florida's most famous "day clubs" with live music, dance performances, bottomless rosé, food, and a fireworks finale. 1 p.m. to close, Saturday, December 14, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-515-1130; nikkibeach.com.

Courtesy of the Abbey Brewing Company

Festivus Party at Abbey Brewing Company. It may seem like being obsessed with Seinfeld is old hat nowadays (current trends indicate everyone has moved on to Frasier), but fortunately, Festivus is here to remind us all of the show's absurd greatness and that we don't have to conform to the standard goings-on of the holiday season. If you'd like to air your grievances, head to the Abbey Brewing Company for its Festivus Party, complete with food, drink specials, and the Feats of Strength, of course. 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday, December 15, at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Frohzen Ice-Cream Shop Opens in the Design District. Maybe you avoided the Design District during Miami Art Week because you're not really into art. But there's a new reason for dessert lovers to head to the neighborhood ASAP: there's a new ice-cream parlor, and it has quite a pedigree. Frohzen, located in the Paradise Plaza shopping block on NE 41st Street, is now open. It's the brainchild of pastry chef Salvatore Martone, who worked under the late all-star chef Joël Robuchon. Frohzen offers ten flavors of ice cream and sorbet, several inspired by Miami, and a topping bar to make them "extra photographable," according to a press release. Expect other unique dishes that fuse ice cream with dessert items, such as macaron ice-cream sandwiches. 151 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-402-9060; frohzen-miami.com. Tuesday through Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

EXPAND The Wharf Photo courtesy of the Wharf

Jingle All Moet at the Wharf Miami. The Wharf will jump-start holiday celebrations with Jingle All Moet this weekend. Sunday, enjoy a holiday specialty bar with more than 30 cocktails, 500,000 holiday lights, oversized decor, and $50 bottles of Moet & Chandon. Noon to 3 a.m. Sunday, December 15, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

The Lincoln Eatery The Lincoln Eatery

Jingle and Mingle at the Lincoln Eatery. Ring in the holiday season at the Lincoln Eatery's all-day party. Expect a life-size gingerbread house, holiday crafting, face painting, cookie decorating, and festive food and drink. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Lane North, Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.