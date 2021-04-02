Easter Brunches, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

This weekend, enjoy Easter brunch at one of Miami's restaurants and stop by Tigertail + Mary's spring-themed artisanal market. Plus, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey returns across South Florida with more than three dozen participating restaurants.

Celebrate Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month at Toro Toro with the "Blue Roar" cocktail. Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

The Blue Roar at Toro Toro

In honor and celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the 34-story InterContinental Miami will light up in blue through April 30. Additionally, the hotel's restaurant Toro Toro will serve the "Blue Roar" ($18) nightly until the end of the month. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the cocktail — made with vodka, blue curaçao, limoncello, simple syrup, and lime juice — will go to the Arts for Autism Foundation.

Tigertail's artisanal market returns. Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Spring Market at Tigertail + Mary

Following Tigertail + Mary's successful artisinal holiday market in December, stop by the Coconut Grove restaurant this Saturday for yet another curated market experience — this time with a spring theme. An assortment of local vendors will set up booths inside and outside the restaurant, including Dade Plant Co., Miami Donuts, Creo Jewelry, Empower Farms, and Pebble & Vine.

EXPAND Indulge in Navé's brunch this weekend. Photo courtesy of Navé

Sunday Brunch at Navé

Michael Beltran and Justin Flit's Coconut Grove restaurant, Navé, is open for Sunday brunch. Highlights include oysters on the half-shell, Florida stone crabs, crab toast Benedict with Old Bay hollandaise, house-made doughnuts with honey and lemon glaze with bee pollen, and silver-dollar pancakes with whipped ricotta, candied Meyer lemon, and seasonal fruit. Chef Flit is also behind a lineup of pizzas made in the restaurant's wood-fired oven. Pies include breakfast pizza with bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and provolone; smoked whitefish pizza with crème fraiche, red onion, capers, and smoked trout roe; and a meat lover's variety with soppressata, pepperoni, tomato sauce, and mozzarella. A menu of cocktails and wine is available, too.

EXPAND Try festive cocktails on Easter Sunday at Amara at Paraiso. Photo courtesy of Amara at Paraiso

Easter Brunch in Miami

Ask anyone in Miami what their favorite meal is, and you'll likely hear "brunch." So it only makes sense that this beauteous combination of breakfast and lunch items gives us a reason to celebrate it alongside one of the year's biggest holidays: Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday is known for more than egg hunts and the Easter Bunny. In Miami, restaurants everywhere are celebrating with holiday-themed brunches offering lavish spreads and special menus.

in the Magic City this year. (

)

Cafe La Trova is among the restaurants participating in this year's Estrella Damm Culinary Journey. Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Estrella Damm Culinary Journey Returns Across South Florida

Now in its sixth year, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey highlights the culinary talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Through April 30, restaurantgoers can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, more than three dozen restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate, including Barceloneta, Cafe La Trova, R House, Timo, and Sweet Liberty. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multicourse menu. This year, one lucky foodie will win a two-night trip to Little Palm Island in the Keys, complete with gourmet dining experiences and water activities. To enter, guests must snap a picture of their Estrella Damm Culinary Journey meal and beer, tag the participating restaurant, and include #EstrellaDammJourney in the caption. The more photos uploaded, the more chances a guest has to win. In order to be considered, posts must be published on Instagram between April 1 and April 30.