Easter Brunches, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
This weekend, enjoy Easter brunch at one of Miami's restaurants and stop by Tigertail + Mary's spring-themed artisanal market. Plus, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey returns across South Florida with more than three dozen participating restaurants.
The Blue Roar at Toro Toro
In honor and celebration of Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, the 34-story InterContinental Miami will light up in blue through April 30. Additionally, the hotel's restaurant Toro Toro will serve the "Blue Roar" ($18) nightly until the end of the month. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the cocktail — made with vodka, blue curaçao, limoncello, simple syrup, and lime juice — will go to the Arts for Autism Foundation.Available through April 30 at Toro Toro, 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.
Spring Market at Tigertail + Mary
Following Tigertail + Mary's successful artisinal holiday market in December, stop by the Coconut Grove restaurant this Saturday for yet another curated market experience — this time with a spring theme. An assortment of local vendors will set up booths inside and outside the restaurant, including Dade Plant Co., Miami Donuts, Creo Jewelry, Empower Farms, and Pebble & Vine.2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Tigertail + Mary, 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; 305-428-2822; tigertailandmary.com.
Sunday Brunch at Navé
Michael Beltran and Justin Flit's Coconut Grove restaurant, Navé, is open for Sunday brunch. Highlights include oysters on the half-shell, Florida stone crabs, crab toast Benedict with Old Bay hollandaise, house-made doughnuts with honey and lemon glaze with bee pollen, and silver-dollar pancakes with whipped ricotta, candied Meyer lemon, and seasonal fruit. Chef Flit is also behind a lineup of pizzas made in the restaurant's wood-fired oven. Pies include breakfast pizza with bacon, eggs, mozzarella, and provolone; smoked whitefish pizza with crème fraiche, red onion, capers, and smoked trout roe; and a meat lover's variety with soppressata, pepperoni, tomato sauce, and mozzarella. A menu of cocktails and wine is available, too.Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays at Navé, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-615-3747; navemiami.com.
Easter Brunch in Miami
Ask anyone in Miami what their favorite meal is, and you'll likely hear "brunch." So it only makes sense that this beauteous combination of breakfast and lunch items gives us a reason to celebrate it alongside one of the year's biggest holidays: Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday is known for more than egg hunts and the Easter Bunny. In Miami, restaurants everywhere are celebrating with holiday-themed brunches offering lavish spreads and special menus.Here, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places to enjoy Easter Sunday brunch
in the Magic City this year. (Reservations are strongly suggested.
)
Estrella Damm Culinary Journey Returns Across South Florida
Now in its sixth year, the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey highlights the culinary talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Through April 30, restaurantgoers can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, more than three dozen restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate, including Barceloneta, Cafe La Trova, R House, Timo, and Sweet Liberty. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multicourse menu. This year, one lucky foodie will win a two-night trip to Little Palm Island in the Keys, complete with gourmet dining experiences and water activities. To enter, guests must snap a picture of their Estrella Damm Culinary Journey meal and beer, tag the participating restaurant, and include #EstrellaDammJourney in the caption. The more photos uploaded, the more chances a guest has to win. In order to be considered, posts must be published on Instagram between April 1 and April 30.For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit estrelladammjourney.com.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.