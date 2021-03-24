The Best Easter Brunches in Miami 2021

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Ask anyone in Miami what their favorite meal is, and you'll likely hear "brunch." So it only makes sense that this beauteous combination of breakfast and lunch items gives us a reason to celebrate it alongside one of the year's biggest holidays: Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday is known for more than egg hunts and the Easter Bunny. In Miami, restaurants everywhere are celebrating with holiday-themed brunches offering lavish spreads and special menus.

Here, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places to enjoy Easter Sunday brunch in the Magic City this year. (Unless otherwise noted, all brunches are on Easter Sunday, April 4; taxes and gratuity not included in listed price. Reservations are strongly suggested.)

EXPAND Try festive cocktails on Easter Sunday at Amara at Paraiso. Photo courtesy of Amara at Paraiso

Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

305-702-5528

amaraatparaiso.com 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami305-702-5528

On Sunday, April 4, Amara at Paraiso will be offering a special Easter brunch. The ticketed event will include a family-style feast of appetizers and baked goods, a choice of entrée, and desserts. Starters include braised chicken empanadas and smoked fish dip. Entrées include brioche French toast and soft scrambled eggs and caviar. Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages — juice, coffee, tea, sodas — are included. Amara will also offer a selection of holiday cocktails for an additional charge. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $150 per person. Purchase brunch tickets in advance online.

Fuego y Mar at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

786-276-4301

ritzcarlton.com 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach786-276-4301



This year, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach resort restaurant, Fuego y Mar, will host an expansive buffet. Offerings include brunch classics with plenty of elevated extras, including chilled seafood (Gulf shrimp, Island Creek oysters, and crab claws), caviar, a sushi station, and an Iberico ham station. Choices include items from a grill station (with chorizo, Argentinian sausage, and grilled seafood), a carving station (with leg of lamb, snapper, and prime rib), and an eggs Benedict station. The cherry on top: live entertainment to keep the afternoon festive. Brunch is served from noon to 6 p.m. and costs $150 for adults and $75 for children 6 to 12. Children under 6 eat free.

Celebrate Easter at the Versace Mansion. Photo courtesy of the Villa Casa Casuarina

Gianni's at the Villa 116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-485-2200

vmmiamibeach.com 116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-485-2200



Celebrate Easter at Gianni’s, the iconic restaurant at the Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion. On Sunday, April 4, Gianni’s will offer an à la carte lunch and dinner in several extravagant dining areas including the Garden Dining Room, the Roman Room decorated with romantic statues, the courtyard, and the terrace overlooking the mosaic-filled pool and garden. Signature dishes include spaghetti pomodoro, truffle gnocchi, pan-seared Chilean sea bass served with sauteed spinach, Australian lamb chops served with roasted potatoes and mixed baby vegetables, and a T-bone porterhouse for two served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Signature cocktails and wine pairings are available for an additional charge. Lunch is served from noon to 4 p.m., dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Jaya at the Setai 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

855-923-7899

thesetaihotels.com 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach855-923-7899



Jaya at the Setai offers an extravagant, Easter-themed version of its popular jazz brunch on Sunday, April 4. The brunch features a grand buffet that includes a raw bar and sushi. Asian and Indian specialties include traditional and nontraditional dishes, from Indian curries to Chinese dim sum. Also expect free-flowing sparkling wine, mimosas, and bloody marys. A dessert station will feature liquid nitrogen ice cream. Following an 11 a.m. Easter egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will make a surprise appearance to entertain the kids. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $145 per adult and $65 per child aged 5 to 12. Children under 5 eat for free.

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink 130 NE 40th St., Miami

305-573-5550

michaelsgenuine.com 130 NE 40th St., Miami305-573-5550

On Sunday, April 4, Michael's Genuine serves up a special Easter brunch menu. The ticketed event costs $120 per person and includes a family-style feast of appetizers and baked goods, choice of entrée, family-style desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages. Starters include rock shrimp and chorizo arancini, as well as golden gravlax topped with crème fraîche; entrées include grilled lamb and crab cake eggs Benedict; and family-style desserts include fresh strawberries, Nutella flan, and matcha brownie and guava pastelitos. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $120 per person. Purchase brunch tickets in advance online.

EXPAND Rusty Pelican's waterfront dining room Photo courtesy of the Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne305-361-3818



Rusty Pelican's Easter Brunch Celebration menu features an appetizer platter to share that includes snow crab and shrimp cocktail, crushed avocado and marinated tomato and ricotta tartines, croissants, charcuterie, and more. For the main entrée, each guest will have a choice of entrée including filet and eggs Benedict, lobster and waffles, or crab cake Benedict. End your meal with a dessert platter for the table that includes an assortment of Easter eggs, carrot cake, lemon meringue tarts, chocolate salted caramel tarts, and café con leche. Bottomless mimosas are on offer for an additional $25 per person. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $89 for adults and $35 for children 6 to 12. Children under 6 eat for free.

Stripsteak by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

877-326-7412

fontainebleau.com 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach877-326-7412



Celebrate Easter Sunday at the Fontainebleau Hotel with a prix-fixe brunch made for indulging. Start with a complimentary signature cocktail, followed by a choice of first and second courses. A seasonal seafood bar, a Greek yogurt parfait station, and endless artisanal pastries, lavish sweets, and fresh fruit keep the party going. After brunch, guests can also take part in Fontainebleau’s annual Eater Eggstravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m., during which time kids and their parents can enjoy Easter treats, art and crafts, egg decorating, interactive family-friendly shows, and the hotel’s own Easter egg hunt. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $68 for adults and $34 for children 4-12. Children under 4 eat for free.

After brunch, take a walk through the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club. Photo by Christian Horan

Surf Club Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside

305-768-9440

surfclubrestaurant.com 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside305-768-9440



Chef Thomas Keller's restaurant will offer a special prix-fixe menu for Easter Sunday, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a cost of $125 per person. The meal begins with a family-style selection of pastries and fruit cocktail and raw bar selections (substitute caviar in place of raw bar items for an additional $170). The meal continues with entrées that include fried chicken and waffles, crab eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, or a Maine lobster Louie. Finish the meal with a family-style assortment of desserts, including a Tahitian vanilla crème brûlée pain perdu and house-made lime, raspberry, and mandarin orange rainbow sherbet.

Enjoy a pan-Latin Easter brunch at Toro Toro. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino PR

Toro Toro at the InterContinental Miami Hotel 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami

305-372-4710

torotoromiami.com 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami305-372-4710



Chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s pan-Latin steakhouse offers an unlimited Easter brunch, curated by executive chef Jean Delgado. Chef-attended stations include salad and omelet stations, a carving station offering leg of lamb and tomahawk pork chop, and a seafood station with fresh stone crabs and shrimp cocktail. Toro Toro will also offer a station featuring assorted ceviche, a rodizio station, and a churro and waffles station. Don't forget the grand gummy bear and candy display for the kids. Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. and costs $79 for adults and $39 for children 6 to 12. Children under 6 eat for free. Bottomless mimosas available for an additional $10 per person.

EXPAND Verde will be offering a special three-course prix-fixe brunch on Easter Sunday. Photo courtesy of Verde/the Dana agency

Verde at the Pérez Art Museum 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-8282

pamm.org 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-375-8282



Celebrate Easter with a three-course prix fixe at Pérez Art Museum Miami's restaurant, Verde. Enjoy brunch on the restaurant's expansive outdoor terrace with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Executive chef Hedy Goldsmith’s latest brunch menu features blueberry-lemon pancakes, smoked salmon Benedict served on a house-made latke, a Granny Smith apple bread pudding with a salted caramel drizzle, and more. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $55 for adults and $24 for children. Pre-purchase brunch and receive a 10 percent discount.