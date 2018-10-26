Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Temple Street Eatery Pop-Up and Halloween 2018 Events

This weekend, Fort Lauderdale's Temple Street Eatery will pop-up in Wynwood, the Confidante Dinner Club will kick-off with Tequila Revolución, the Anderson will host a Breast Cancer Awareness barbecue, Dasher & Crank will celebrate National Dessert Day with new ice cream flavors, and numerous restaurants and bars will host Halloween events.

National Chocolate Day Ice Cream Flavors at Dasher & Crank. The Wynwood ice cream shop has launched numerous limited-edition ice cream flavors for National Chocolate Day. Among them, owner Daniel Levine partnered with Exquisito Chocolates' owner Carolina Quijano to create the Exquisito Death by Chocolate, which blends 73 percent single-origin dark chocolate from the Dominican Republic into a rich ganache swirl; and the Exquisito Quadruple Chocolate Chunk, with cocoa shells, unprocessed roasted cocoa paste, and Colombian and Dominican chocolate chunks. Other special flavors include Philadelphia-style chocolate ice cream mixed with the Salty Donut's old-fashioned chocolate cake doughnut, and a cream blended with Jojo's Tea chai and chocolate. Scoops start at $5. Available beginning Friday, October 26 until sold out, at Dasher & Crank, 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Confidante

The Confidante Dinner Club Kick-Off with Tequila Revolución at the Confidante's 1930s House. Launching tonight, Friday, the Confidante's dinner series will feature passed hors d’oeuvres, retro-themed welcome cocktails, and a three-course meal paired with different pours by Tequila Revolución. Taking place inside the Confidante's 1930s House, a private Spanish-style bungalow, executive chef Richard Hales and Tequila Revolución’s national sales director Adrian Sosa will lead diners through each course and pairing. A peek into the menu reveals grilled Florida lobster, smoked bone-in veal short rib, and candied apple cake. 6 p.m. Friday, October 26, at 1930s House at the Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; hyatt.com. Dinner costs $100. Reservations required. Call or email concierge@theconfidantehotel.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Tank Brewing Co.

Beach Clean-Up with the Tank Brewing Co. at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus. In celebration of the Tank Brewing Co.’s newest and first-ever canned craft beer, La Playita, the brewery will host a beach clean-up at FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus. Participants will score a taste of the new beer toward the end of the clean-up. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 27, at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., Miami; thetankbrewing.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Katsuya

Sushi-Making Class at Katsuya South Beach. In celebration of Taste of Sbe 2018, which highlights the many restaurants at Miami's Sbe properties in Brickell and South Beach, Katsuya inside the SLS South Beach will host an interactive sushi-making class, followed by lunch and two complimentary beach-side chairs. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at Katsuya, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2995; sbe.com. Tickets cost $65. Call for reservations.

EXPAND Courtesy of Temple Street Eatery

Fort Lauderdale's Temple Street Eatery Pop-Up in Wynwood. Fort Lauderdale's Temple Street Eatery will bring Asian street food to Wynwood for a one-night-only pop-up on Saturday night. The restaurant, which is expected to open a sister location in the arts district sometime in 2019, will preview a number of its best-selling items, including ramen, dumplings, and bowls. Dessert will be provided by Fireman Derek's, and a portion of all food sales throughout the night will benefit No Kid Hungry. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at 2545 North Miami Ave., Miami; templestreeteatery.com.

Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing

Candy and Beer at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Something sweet is brewing at Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. All day Saturday, swing by the brewery for $8 beer flights paired with different candy. Plus, come dressed in costume to participate in a contest where the winner will receive a $50 gift card. The winning outfit will be announced at 9:30 p.m. Noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at Biscayne Bay Brewing Co., 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

