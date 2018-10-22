Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Planta Lunch, Craft Collab, and Daniel Boulud

This week, Pinch Kitchen hosts a Craft Collab dinner with Bousa Brewing, Daniel Boulud honors some of the nation's top female chefs and sommeliers at a one-night-only tribute dinner, and Council Oak Steaks & Seafood teams up with Australian winery Penfolds for an exclusive dinner.

Meatless Monday Happy Hour at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Through a partnership with Oumph!, a plant-based protein company, Bodega will host a live cooking demo with Oumph! corporate chef, Robert Hodge. He'll recreate Bodega’s chicken asada with a vegan twist using Oumph’s bean-based alternative protein. Sample the vegan chicken asada with $6 specialty cocktails. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 22, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Bousa Brewing

Craft Collab with Bousa Brewing at Pinch Kitchen. Tuesday, Pinch Kitchen's popular Craft Collab dinner series returns. Featuring Bousa Brewing, enjoy a four-course dinner with dessert paired with Bousa brews. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 23, at Pinch Kitchen, 8601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-631-2018; pinchmiami.com. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Helge Kirchberger Photography

Daniel Boulud Celebrates Wine, Women, and Food at Bolud Sud. Happening during Miami's International Women’s Forum, chef Daniel Boulud will host a dinner to honor some of the nation’s top female chefs and sommeliers. Taking place at Boulud Sud Miami, the evening will showcase pastry chef Saeko Nemoto of Boulud Sud Miami, chef Christina D’Angelo of Boulud Sud New York, chef Nicole Thomas of Daniel Boulud’s Dinex Group, chef Gabriella Valls of Bar Boulud New York. Sommeliers featured include Amanda Fraga of Genuine Hospitality Group, Kirsta Grauberger of Progress Wine Group, Jen Schmitt of Zuma Miami, and Mariya Kovacheva of Pernod Ricard USA. Chef Boulud and the women will prepare a four-course Mediterranean dinner with wine pairings, including beet-cured hamachi, pumpkin agnolotti, chicken tagging, and grapefruit givré. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer awareness and research. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami. Tickets cost $225 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Council Oak

Penfolds Wine Pairing Dinner at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. Thursday evening, the restaurant will host an exclusive dinner with Penfolds wine complete with four courses prepared by Council Oak’s culinary team and various wine selections from the Australian winery. Hosted by Penfolds ambassador Ewan Proctor, the night will begin with a welcome reception at 6:30 p.m followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Menu highlights include hamachi crudo, coffee-rubbed short rib with popcorn grits, diver sea scallops with smoked butternut squash, and a roasted pecan tart with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 25, at Council Oak inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way., Hollywood; 954-316-2900; seminolehardrockhollywood.com/penfolds. $250 per person; all for reservations.

Planta's lunch spread. Courtesy of Planta South Beach

Lunch at Planta South Beach. Planta South Beach — the Miami outpost of David Grutman's chic plant-based eatery — has launched a lunch menu. The celebrity-studded spot is now open daily for the midday meal in addition to nightly dinner service and weekend brunch. The lineup features popular items like the coconut ceviche ($15.25), Planta burger ($19.95), and hearts of palm crab cakes ($23.50) — plus pizzas — as well as new additions exclusive to lunch, including the bento box with chef’s maki, chicken fried mushrooms, and chilled sesame broccoli ($24); the KFB, Korean fried Brussels sprouts with gochujang ($9); and the crispy cauliflower sandwich with buttermilk fried cauliflower, daikon, carrot, and cilantro on challah with a side of tajin fries ($19.95). 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Lunch daily 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.