 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Planta's lunch spread.
Planta's lunch spread.
Courtesy of Planta South Beach

Planta South Beach Launches Lunch Menu

Hannah Sentenac | October 18, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Planta South Beach — the Miami outpost of David Grutman's chic plant-based eatery — has launched a lunch menu. 

The celebrity-studded spot is now open daily for the midday meal in addition to nightly dinner service and weekend brunch.

Related Stories

The lineup features popular items like the coconut ceviche ($15.25), Planta burger ($19.95), and hearts of palm crab cakes ($23.50) — plus pizzas — as well as new additions exclusive to the midday menu.

Planta's Maui roll.
Planta's Maui roll.
Courtesy of Planta South Beach

New additions include the bento box with kelp noodle and wakame salad, chef’s maki, chicken fried mushrooms, tofu and ginger soya, and chilled sesame broccoli ($24); the KFB, Korean fried Brussels sprouts with gochujang ($9); and the crispy cauliflower sandwich with buttermilk fried cauliflower, daikon, carrot, and cilantro on challah with a side of tajin fries ($19.95).

"We like to get creative and have fun with the menu, so you’ll see a lot of dishes you’d crave for lunch regularly in a 100 percent, plant-based version," says Benjamin Goldman, Planta's chef de cuisine. "The crispy 'chicken' sandwich is awesome. Planta’s sushi has always been a fan favorite, so for lunch, we created the bento box, which is a perfect combo of our most popular rolls and Asian-influenced dishes."

The restaurant's brunch menu rolled out in April, and owner Grutman (of Groot Hospitality) says it's been a big hit.

"Planta South Beach has had amazing success since it opened this year, and our guests are so loyal they keep coming back for more," says Grutman. "It was always the plan to bring plant-based lunch to South of Fifth, and now we’re making it a reality."

Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Lunch daily 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: