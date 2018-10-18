Planta South Beach Launches Lunch Menu

Planta South Beach — the Miami outpost of David Grutman's chic plant-based eatery — has launched a lunch menu.

The celebrity-studded spot is now open daily for the midday meal in addition to nightly dinner service and weekend brunch.

The lineup features popular items like the coconut ceviche ($15.25), Planta burger ($19.95), and hearts of palm crab cakes ($23.50) — plus pizzas — as well as new additions exclusive to the midday menu.

Planta's Maui roll. Courtesy of Planta South Beach

New additions include the bento box with kelp noodle and wakame salad, chef’s maki , chicken fried mushrooms, tofu and ginger soya, and chilled sesame broccoli ($24); the KFB, Korean fried Brussels sprouts with gochujang ($9); and the crispy cauliflower sandwich with buttermilk fried cauliflower, daikon, carrot, and cilantro on challah with a side of tajin fries ($19.95).

"We like to get creative and have fun with the menu, so you’ll see a lot of dishes you’d crave for lunch regularly in a 100 percent, plant-based version," says Benjamin Goldman, Planta's chef de cuisine. "The crispy 'chicken' sandwich is awesome. Planta’s sushi has always been a fan favorite, so for lunch, we created the bento box, which is a perfect combo of our most popular rolls and Asian-influenced dishes."

The restaurant's brunch menu rolled out in April, and owner Grutman (of Groot Hospitality) says it's been a big hit.

"Planta South Beach has had amazing success since it opened this year, and our guests are so loyal they keep coming back for more," says Grutman. "It was always the plan to bring plant-based lunch to South of Fifth, and now we’re making it a reality."

Planta. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Lunch daily 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.