Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $10 Pasta, Burger Beast Munchies, and Joe's Stone Crab

This week, Macchialina serves $10 pasta in honor of Italian Heritage Month, Burger Beast's My-T-Fine burgers pops up at Union Beer Store, and Chefs Stand Up returns to the Standard featuring Mexican-American chef Gerardo Gonzalez.

$10 Pasta at Macchialina. Miami Beach's Macchialina is extending its Pasta Thursday promotion to a full week in honor of Italian Heritage Month and National Pasta Day on October 17. All evening long, dine on a selection of $10 pasta dishes through Thursday, October 18. Highlights include the rigatoni con patate with mortadella, potatoes, and parmigiano , the cavatelli al pesto with basil pesto and ricotta, and the bombolotti alla norma with eggplant and tomato. Beginning 6 p.m. Monday, October 15, through Thursday, October 18, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Joe's is set to reopen for the season. Courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Joe's Stone Crab Now Open For 105th Season. Stone crab season officially begins Monday, October 15 and ends May 15, giving us six months of blissful, sweet claws. Joe's Stone Crab, which opened this past Friday, is back with a familiar menu of tried-and-true favorites such as stone crabs (MP) and the restaurant's not-so-secret deal: a half fried chicken for only $6.95. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com.

Courtesy of Burger Beast

Soda Slam with Burger Beast at Union Beer Store. Sef Gonzalez, who recently celebrated the tenth-anniversary of his Miami food blog, Burger Beast, will continue his restaurant pop-up series Wednesday. Beginning at 7 p.m., Gonzalez will churn out his My-T-Fine Burger, paired with brews from Lincoln's Beard and desserts by Danny Serfer and Devin Braddock's roving sweets cart, Tricycle. 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, October 17, at Union Beer Store, 1547 SW 8th St., Miami; instagram.com/burgerbeastmunchies.

EXPAND Chef's Choice at Phuc Yea. Photo by Marilyn Hachem

Estrella Damm Chef's Choice Throughout Miami. Miami Spice has ended, but there's a new meal deal you can sink your teeth into: Estrella Damm's Chef's Choice. Created by chefs and inspired by Estrella Damm, Chef’s Choice features prix fixes curated by South Florida's most innovative chefs. Each toque is tasked with creating two courses containing tomatoes and shrimp, paired with the original Estrella Damm beer created in 1876. Each menu is as unique as its chef, and the restaurants will set menu prices at $29, $39, or $49 per person. The offer runs through the end of October. A complete list, including Broward locations, can be found at chefschoicemiami.com.

EXPAND Dasher & Crank uses some of Miami's most popular desserts to make creative ice-cream flavors. @VisualPurplePhoto

Limited-Edition Dessert Ice Creams at Dasher & Crank. Available exclusively at the Wynwood ice-cream parlor, each of Dasher & Crank's eight limited-edition flavors highlight a different dessert by a local pastry shop, including Zak the Baker, Cindy Lou's Cookies, the Salty Donut, Bunnie Cakes, and Fireman Derek's. When the batches run out, they're gone for good. Swing by the shop to sample them, from a doughnut and coffee cream to chunky flan with caramel custard and a flan-sauce swirl. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.

Photo by Zach Lewis

Chefs Stand Up at the Standard. Angela Dimayuga, the Standard's new creative director of food and culture, has brought back Chefs Stand Up with the ACLU to showcase the connectivity between food, art, and activism. The three-part dinner series, which will feature a different chef each time, highlights immigrants as the backbone of the hospitality and service industry. Thursday, attend the second dinner with Mexican-American chef Gerardo Gonzalez. He'll prepare dishes including whole roasted pig, Dominican “lasagna” made with plantains, black beans, and rice, and tres leches with guava puree. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 18, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; miamichefs.splashthat.com. Tickets cost $95.