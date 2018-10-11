Estrella Damm Chef's Choice Returns With Beer-Pairing Meals Throughout Miami

Miami Spice has ended, but there's a new meal deal you can sink your teeth into: Estrella Damm's Chef's Choice.

Created by chefs and inspired by Estrella Damm, Chef’s Choice features prix fixes curated by South Florida's most innovative chefs. Each toque is tasked with creating two courses containing tomatoes and shrimp, paired with the original Estrella Damm beer created in 1876.

Jason Weisberg of Paulie Gee's Miami is serving a Detroit square slice. "Our restaurant prides itself on the sauces we produce," Weisberg says. "We use fresh tomatoes in their purest form, and it was only right that our dish was paired with a carefully crafted and well-respected beer."

Chef Federico A. Cassino of Paon Eatery has a unique connection to Estrella Damm and Mediterranean cuisine: He once worked at Hisop, a Michelin-star-rated restaurant in Barcelona. Cassino says, "I made two unique dishes not on our original menu for Chef's Choice. I am honored to be working with Estrella because it hits home for me. I used to work in Barcelona, and Estrella is all I ever drank while I was there." At Paon, expect a pan con tomate and Argentine gambas with orzo.

Each menu is as unique as its chef, and the restaurants will set menu prices at $29, $39, or $49 per person. The offer runs through the end of October.

Below are the participating restaurants you can visit throughout Miami-Dade. A complete list, including Broward locations, can be found at chefschoicemiami.com.

Fontana Restaurant At The Biltmore Hotel Courtesy of Estrella Damm

Bay Harbor Islands



Paon Eatery. 1076 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; 786-348-0672; paoneatery.com. Dinner costs $29.



Coral Gables



Amore Restaurant & Bar. 94 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-200-3216; amorerestaurantbar.com. Dinner costs $39.



Brasserie Central. 320 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 786-536-9388; brasseriecentralmiami.com. Dinner costs $39.



Fontana Restaurant at the Biltmore Hotel. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-913-3189; biltmorehotel.com/dining/fontana. Dinner costs $39.



Kao Sushi & Grill. 127 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786; 864-1212; kaosushigrill.com. Dinner costs $39.



Maroosh Mediterranean Restaurant. 223 Valencia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-476-9800; maroosh.com. Dinner costs $39.



Xixón Spanish Restaurant. 2101 Coral Way, Miami; 305-854-9350; xixonspanishrestaurant.com. Dinner costs $39.



Doral



La Griglia. 11402 NW 41st St. Doral; 305-470-9262; grigliaitaliangrill.com. Dinner costs $29.



Marfil Bistro. 8347 NW 36th St., Doral; 305-960-7054; marfilbistro.com. Dinner costs $49.

Key Biscayne



Ke Bo Restaurant. 200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 305-365-1244; keborestaurant.com. Dinner costs $39.

Amelia's 1931 Courtesy of Estrella Damm

Miami



Amelia's 1931. 13695 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-554-4949; amelias1931.com. Dinner costs $39.



Finka Table & Tap. 14690 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-227-8818; finkarestaurant.com. Dinner costs $39.



Villagio Dadeland. 7491 Kendall Dr., Miami; 305-669-4599; villagiorestaurants.com. Dinner costs $39.



Arson Miami. 104 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-717-6711; arsonmiami.com. Dinner costs $29.



Boulud Sud Miami. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Dinner costs $49.



Gusto Ristobar. 8550 NW 53rd St., Miami; 786-675-5740; gustoristobar.com. Dinner costs $29.



Tuyo at Miami Culinary Institute. 415 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-3200; tuyomiami.com. Dinner costs $39.



Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-915-8790; flemingssteakhouse.com. Dinner costs $49.



Obra Kitchen Table. 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Dinner costs $39.



Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe.15 SE Tenth St., Miami; 305-374-9449; perricones.com. Dinner costs $39.



Plant Miami. 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; thesacredspacemiami.com. Dinner costs $39.



Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com. Dinner costs $39.



Cafe Roval. 5808 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 786-953-7850; caferoval.com. Dinner costs $29.

Fiorito. 5555 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-754-2899; fiorito.com. Dinner costs $39.



Paulie Gee's Miami. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-558-8315; pauliegee.com. Dinner costs $29.



Phuc Yea. 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-494-0609; phucyea.com. Dinner costs $29.



Charcoal Bar + Grill. 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998; charcoalmiami.com. Dinner costs $29.



GK Bistronomie. 218 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-477-5151; gkbistronomie.com. Dinner costs $39.



Joey's. 2506 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-438-0448; joeyswynwood.com. Dinner costs $49.



R House. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com. Dinner costs $39.



Sette Osteria. 2103 NW Second Ave, Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com. Dinner costs $49.



Three. 50 NW 24th Street, Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Dinner costs $49.



Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. 2550 NW Second Ave, Miami; 305-722-8959; wynwoodkitchenandbar.com. Dinner costs $39.

Tapelia Beach Chefschoicemiami.com

Miami Beach



Barceloneta. 1400 20th St,, Miami Beach; 305-538-9299; barcelonetarestaurant.com. Dinner costs $29.



Tapelia Beach. 551 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; 786-522-0623; tapelia-miami.com. Dinner costs $49.



The Lido Bayside Grill. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 786-245-0880; standardhotels.com/bayside-grill. Dinner costs $49.