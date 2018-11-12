Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $10 Pizza and Pasta, Snail Social, and Kyu and Pao Chef Collab

This week, Phuc Yea hosts a Slow Food Miami Snail Social, KYU teams up with Pao for a one-night dinner collaboration, Sette Osteria serves $10 pizza and pasta, and Etaru Hallandale offers another edition of its sushi-making class.

Aussie Happy Hour at Macchialina. Monday, chef Mike Pirolo of Macchialina is hosting another True Aussie happy hour, complete with a selection of complimentary appetizers made with sustainable and pasture-raised meat. Those looking to grab a drink at the bar can take advantage of free cocktails and specials on beer and wine. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 12, at 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Sommelier Night at La Moderna. Miami Beach's La Moderna has launched an all-new sommelier night at which the restaurant will offer all of its wine bottles (except the cellar collection) at 50 percent off. Take your pick of sparkling, white, red, and rosé from regions and countries including France, California, New Zealand, Argentina, and Lombardy, Piedmont, and Tuscany in Italy. Pair your bottle selection with the lobster gnocchi or the beef bolognese pappardelle. 4 p.m. until close every Monday, at 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-717-7274; lamoderna-miami.com.

Courtesy of Sette Osteria

$10 Pizza and Pasta at Sette Osteria. Wynwood’s Italian restaurant Sette Osteria has launched a lineup of weekly dinner specials, including $10 pizza on Mondays and $10 pasta on Tuesdays. Plus, all wine bottles are 50 percent off on Mondays. The specials are available through the end of November. 2103 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-8282; setteosteria.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Phuc Yea

Snail Social Roaming Happy Hour at Phuc Yea. Co-owners Cesar Zapata and Ani Meinhold will host a Slow Food Miami Snail Social this Wednesday in MiMo. The monthly series raises awareness and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. This edition will highlight Zapata's Viet-Cajun cuisine, paired with '90s hip-hop music and a complimentary welcome cocktail. Plus, enjoy discounted cocktails and wines until 8 p.m. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. $15 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Kyu

KYU and Pao Chef Collective at Kyu. Wednesday, the second event in Kyu's chef collective series brings together the restaurant's chefs Michael Lewis and Raheem Sealy with Pao’s chefs Paul Qui and Benjamin Murray. They will create a dynamic collection of Asian-inspired dishes, blending Kyu’s wood-fire cooking with Pao’s unique ingredient pairings. Dinner will be hosted at Kyu with a prix-fixe menu and a signature cocktail. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at Kyu, 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com. Tickets cost $114 to $162 via kyurestaurants.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Etaru

Sushi-Making With a View at Etaru Hallandale. Learn to make maki rolls at Etaru's monthly sushi master class. The workshop will teach how to create two of the restaurant’s signature maki rolls while you sip sake-martinis. The event is limited to 20 people and priced at $75 per person or $150 per couple. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 15, 111 South Surf Rd., Hallandale; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us.