Waitlist Opens for Upcoming Dîner en Blanc

Dîner en Blanc, an all-white dinner party for a few thousand guests at an undisclosed location, will return to Miami Friday, November 9, to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Hosted in nearly 80 cities annually, the pop-up outdoor dining event has become one of the most exclusive gatherings in the world.

As with previous events in Miami, which took place in the Design District and South Beach's SoundScape Park, it won't be any easier to snag a seat this year. The event's infamous waitlist is likely to be longer than ever.

Though it's not known where this year's event will take place, it probably won't reappear in Miami Herald Park, last year's location. Organizers and volunteers will be informed of the venue a few hours beforehand, and guests won't know until they arrive via transportation provided by Dîner en Blanc. Otherwise, those lucky enough to snag a ticket will receive close to no information about the event.

EXPAND A previous Dîner en Blanc Miami event hosted at SoundScape Park. Courtesy of Dîner en Blanc

For those unfamiliar with Dîner en Blanc, registration works in three phases, with phase one for members who have attended a previous dinner; phase two for new members referred by someone in phase one; and phase three for nonmembers who signed up via the online waiting list. The phase three open registration is now open.

The number of guests who will make it off of this year's waiting list is unclear, but the exact tally is based on phase-one and phase-two guests who have already RSVP'ed. Guests registered for any Dîner en Blanc are expected to attend, rain or shine.

The effort you'll need to secure your spot doesn't end there. The catch to all Dîner en Blanc events is that guests must supply a foldable table, chairs, white tablecloth, white dinnerware, and their own gourmet food, as well as pay a $52 admission fee. Catered picnic baskets are available for an additional price. An all-white dress code is strictly enforced.

Despite rigid regulations, Dîner en Blanc is as popular as ever. With its waiting list at an all-time high, the event is expected to draw a few thousand guests.

The pop-up dinner party, which launched 30 years ago in Paris, takes place in outdoor public spaces in 30 different countries, drawing more than 120,000 participants. For now, the largest Dîner en Blanc remains in the City of Love, bringing together more than 10,000 people each year. In 2014, Miami became the 14th American city to host the all-white affair. This year marks Miami's fourth time sponsoring the event.

Dîner en Blanc Miami. 7 p.m. Friday, November 9, at an undisclosed location in Miami; miami.dinerenblanc.com.