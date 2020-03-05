The Best 305 Day Deals in Miami

Today, March 5, is 305 Day, the unofficial love letter to the Magic City.

What began as a social media campaign honoring Miami's "cafecito time" (a daily Cuban-coffee ritual), 305 Day has transformed into a sweeping affair.

JennyLee Molina of JLPR launched the official celebration in 2013 with the simple idea that Miamians should enjoy a cafecito with friends to honor their beautiful city. Now 305 Day has flourished into an annual block party complete with food, music, and plenty of coffee.

"305 Day has since grown from a small ventanita event serving Cuban coffee and croquetas at Versailles to a full block party in my hometown of Hialeah," Molina says. "It's all about celebrating the 305."

In addition to this Saturday's main block party in the Leah Arts District, where DJ Laz, Locos por Juana, and Otto Von Schirach will perform, many Miami bars and restaurants are celebrating the one-of-a-kind city with promotions such as Miami-inspired menus and cafecito-based cocktails.

All deals will be offered only today, March 5, unless otherwise specified.

EXPAND Grab a pair of chicken tacos at any Coyo location for $3.05. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco is honoring Miamians' unique metropolis with discounted food. Enjoy two pollo al carbon tacos for $3.05 at the Brickell, Coral Gables, and Wynwood locations. Pair your meal with a visit to Coyo's backroom bar for the complete Miami experience.

Chef Rapicavoli's ode to Frankie's Pizza: queso frito bites with tomato-basil sauce. Photo courtesy of Eating House

Eating House

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, along with George Arango (AKA @Mr.Eats305), offers a tasting menu dedicated to the city's most quintessential eateries. Dubbed the "Miami Munchies Menu," diners can expect an innovative spin on classic Miami fare such as Frankie's Pizza-style queso frito bites with a tomato-basil sauce, and the Wagon's West, a breakfast mac 'n' cheese festooned with black truffle and bacon. The prix-fixe menu costs $39 per person and will run from Thursday, March 5, through Thursday, April 16.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Grails Sports Bar

Grails Sports Bar

305 Day wouldn't be complete without croquetas and strong cafecito. From 7 p.m. to midnight, Grails will offer croqueta sliders, Cafe la Llave cafecito, karaoke, and an extended happy hour to get you in a Miami mood.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of La Cocina

La Cocina

On 305 Day, La Cocina will host the official pre-party of the 305 Day Block Party with free roasted caja china gator, music, a domino tournament, cigar rollers, free cafecito by Café La Llave. The party starts at 3:05 p.m.

EXPAND The Calle Ocho cocktail Photo courtesy of the SLS Brickell

S Bar at SLS Brickell

Celebrate with a Calle Ocho cocktail ($14), named after the historic Little Havana street. Shaken at S Bar nestled inside the SLS LUX Brickell, the Calle Ocho libation marries Ketel One vodka, coffee liqueur, vanilla bean syrup, and a healthy dose of espresso. On 305 Day, locals receive 15 percent off the bill.

EXPAND Veza Sur turns up for 305 Day with $3.05 beer all day. Photo by Scott Harris

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

In celebration of 305 Day, Veza Sur will be serving up cervezas for $3.05 all day long. Stop by the tropical-inspired brewery for a few rounds of its South Florida inspired beers like the Spanglish or the coveted Gator Ale.