Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Labor Day 2018

Happy Labor Day, Miami. This weekend, enjoy specials at Biscayne Bay Brewing, Lolo's Surf Cantina, and the 1 Hotel South Beach. Plus, Phuc Yea's late-night tiki bar is now open, the Anderson will host a barbecue with Proper Sausages, and Malibu Farm will offer a special three-course Labor Day menu.
Taste of the Yard at the Wynwood Yard. Sample the best from the Wynwood Yard's food trucks with a $25 ticket to Taste of the Yard. Happening every Friday, savor items from
Labor Day Weekend Specials at Biscayne Bay Brewing. Friday and Saturday, the brewery will offer half-off growler
Beer Specials at Lolo's Surf Cantina. Saturday through Monday, Lolo’s Surf Cantina in South Beach will offer special all-day pricing on American beers. Sip Bud Light, MIA Weiss, La Rubia, and Funky Buddha Hop Gun for $6. Expect $10 specials on Jack Daniels too. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com.
Madame Phuong Lounge Opens at Phuc Yea. Miami's MiMo District has gotten its own weekend tiki lair with the opening of Madame Phuong Cocktail + Den at Phuc Yea. The bar, open Thursday through Saturday, offers tiki cocktails, light bites, and music. Drinks ($14 each) include the Phuc It, Just Drink Me (made with toasted-coconut Havana Club rum and Giffard pineapple) and the Tear of a Tiger's Eye (Jack Daniel's rye, Suntory Toki, house-made orgeat, lemon, and tiki bitters). Bites range from piquant Buffalo oyster bites ($12) and P.Y. noodles ($10
All Play No Labor BBQ at the Anderson. Sunday, celebrate the three day weekend at the Anderson's
Labor Day barbecue. Enjoy a Caribbean-style barbecue with Proper Sausages and a special menu crafted by chef Jimmy Lebron of the Freehand's 27 Restaurant & Bar. Expect pan con lechón, Haitian-style wings, and a variety of sausages and sides, paired with cocktails and live music. 5 p.m. Sunday, September 2, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.
Tap 42 and Funky Buddha Collab at Various Locations. Tap 42 has launched a new beer with Funky Buddha Brewing named 42 Hazy Daze. The beer features an earthy aroma with a bright citrus flavor. Pours ($7 each) are a
Labor Day Barbecue Menu at Malibu Farm. On Labor Day, visit Malibu Farm for lunch and dinner and dine on a three-course barbecue menu paired with an eight-ounce draft beer from Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Priced at $45 per person, dig into the burrata and fruit with pomegranate, sesame seed brittle, and maple balsamic, followed by slow-cooked pork and brisket and smoked chicken thighs. Sides include couscous mac and cheese, and charred corn and broccoli mash. Top it off with a chef-selected sweet treat. The restaurant will also roll out an oyster cart, which will include $3 oysters with mignonette and cocktail sauce. Noon to 10 p.m. Monday, September 3, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; malibufarmmiamibeach.com.
Rhythm & Rum at the 1 Hotel South Beach. Monday, join Appleton Rum for a rooftop party with specialty rum cocktails, complimentary hair braiding, and reggae music. Special guest bartenders Michael Albuerne and Krysten Legorburo from Ariete will join the party as well. The party is 21 and over and open to the public. RSVP to 1sbevents@1hotels.com. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, September 3, at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com.
