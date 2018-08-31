Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Labor Day 2018

Happy Labor Day, Miami. This weekend, enjoy specials at Biscayne Bay Brewing, Lolo's Surf Cantina, and the 1 Hotel South Beach. Plus, Phuc Yea's late-night tiki bar is now open, the Anderson will host a barbecue with Proper Sausages, and Malibu Farm will offer a special three-course Labor Day menu.

Taste of the Yard at the Wynwood Yard. Sample the best from the Wynwood Yard's food trucks with a $25 ticket to Taste of the Yard. Happening every Friday, savor items from Burgerstruck , Pi by Half Moon Empanadas, Mr. Q, and World Famous House of Mac. For an added $5, gain admission to the Rubell Collection across the street. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 31, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing

Labor Day Weekend Specials at Biscayne Bay Brewing. Friday and Saturday, the brewery will offer half-off growler fills from 3 to 7 p.m. Plus, Siren's Saison six-packs will be available for half-off at $5, or a case for $18. Sunday, sip on $7.50 pitchers or enjoy 10 wings and a pitcher for $15. The special will run through the UM versus LSU game. The brewery will be closed on Monday, September 3. 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.