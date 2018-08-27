Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Cooking Classes, Tropical Happy Hour, and Shakin' It For a Cause

This week, Essensia Restaurant's Ilde Ferrer will teach a cooking class at the Wynwood Yard, Edukos will host an empanada-making class, Wendy's and Thrillist will host happy hour at Dolores, But You Can Call Me Lolita, and Shakin' It For a Cause returns to the Kimpton.

Courtesy of the Kimpton Epic Hotel

Shakin' It For a Cause at Kimpton Epic Hotel. Kick off the week with the Kimpton's Cayman Islands Seven Fathoms Rum Challenge, in which six local mixologists will bring a taste of Grand Cayman to Miami. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the bartenders will use Seven Fathoms Rum to create various cocktails, competing for a chance to win a Cayman Airways trip to experience the 2018 Cayman Cocktail Week in Grand Cayman. Participating bars include Bar Alter, Sweet Liberty, Minnow Bar, Broken Shaker, Area 31, and the Social Club. The event is open to the public (21 years or older) and will feature small bites, Seven Fathoms Rum specials, Caribbean beats, and a Cayman Airways raffle. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Caribbean Tourism Organization Hurricane Relief Fund, a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to help rebuild the Caribbean after hurricanes. 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 27, at the Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com.

EXPAND Essensia's chef de cusine, Ilde Ferrer. Courtesy of Essensia

Cooking Class With Ilde Ferrer of Essensia Restaurant at the Wynwood Yard. Chef Ilde Ferrer of Essensia Restaurant at the Palms Hotel in Miami Beach will continue the Wynwood Yard's cooking-class series Right on Target this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. He'll lead participants through a series of dishes such as grilled octopus tostadas; sweet, sour, and spicy watermelon with feta cheese; and chili-rubbed salmon with a mango chutney. Partially funded by Target Foundation, the cooking class will donate proceeds to the Miami-based Wellness in the Schools, which is committed to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.