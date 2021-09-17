Here Are Miami Restaurants Offering Deals for National Hispanic Heritage Month

The four-week period was instituted in 1988 by then-President Ronald Reagan, an extension of National Hispanic Heritage Week, which had been introduced two decades earlier. It starts mid-month to honor the independence of five Latin-American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, all of which recognize September 15 as the date of their independence. Mexico celebrates on September 16, Chile on September 18.
Restaurants across South Florida are offering a bevy of food and drink specials to mark the celebratory month. Read on for the best spots to visit.
Caja Caliente808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947
caja-caliente.com
Monica "Mika" Leon's Cuban restaurant offers a series of specials this month. On Tuesdays, snag $4 lechón and pollo tacos; on Thursdays, tamales are $9. Saturdays and Sundays bring $20 bottomless mimosas. Happy hour takes place every weekday from 5 to 8 p.m. with select $4 beers, $6 mimosas, and $6 wines.
Calle 23 Miami230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-389-9277
calle23miami.com
Calle 23 Miami offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $29, available Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
clevelander.com
On Thursdays starting at 7 p.m., the Clevelander hosts “Latin Night,” featuring top DJs and music dedicated to Latin pop, bachata, salsa, reggaeton, and other Latin beats. Specials include mojito pitchers ($35), Veza Sur pitchers ($16), cuba libres ($10), and tequila shots ($5). Tickets are available via eventbrite.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar800 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-314-6500
cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/fortlauderdale
During National Hispanic Heritage Month, one dollar from each Esperanza sparkling mojito at Cuba Libre will be donated to Cuba Decide, a citizen-driven nonprofit advocating for change in Cuba’s political system. Starting Friday, September 24, professional salsa dancers will take to the floor for tableside performances beginning at 9 p.m. From 11 p.m. until 3 a.m., DJs will spin Latin dance music, along with a dazzling light show, special effects, and live specialty acts.
Kuba Cabana3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral
305-800-5822
kubamiami.com
Kuba Cabana at CityPlace Doral will host "Cocktails & Cabaret" on Thursday, September 30, at 8 p.m. The dinner show features a Las Vegas-style cabaret with burlesque performers, live music, a seven-piece band and DJ, and a premium open bar and prix-fixe menu ($150 per person).
La Placita6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-400-8173
laplacitamiami.com
To celebrate the recently instituted National Mofongo Day (September 24), La Placita will serve a special menu on that day highlighting six kinds of Puerto Rico's famed dish, including ensalada de carrucho, carne frita with a Don Q añejo glaze, and ropa vieja ($8 each). Guests can pair their meal with specially priced cocktails featuring Don Q rum.
Leku1100 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-464-0615
lekumiami.com
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, every guest at the Rubell Museum's restaurant will be served a complimentary amuse-bouche of Iberico cinco jotas y pan tumaca pintxo The special will be available starting this Friday, September 17, through Friday, October 15, during lunch Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 to 11 p.m.