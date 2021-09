Here Are Miami Restaurants Offering Deals for National Hispanic Heritage Month

click to enlarge A plate of food at Caja Caliente Photo by Ana Rivera

National Hispanic Heritage Month spans from September 15 through October 15, the official time to honor and celebrate the rich history and culture of Latin-American communities from Mexico to the Caribbean to Central and South America and Spain, as well as their contributions to the United States.The four-week period was instituted in 1988 by then-President Ronald Reagan, an extension of National Hispanic Heritage Week, which had been introduced two decades earlier. It starts mid-month to honor the independence of five Latin-American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, all of which recognize September 15 as the date of their independence. Mexico celebrates on September 16, Chile on September 18.Restaurants across South Florida are offering a bevy of food and drink specials to mark the celebratory month. Read on for the best spots to visit.Monica "Mika" Leon's Cuban restaurant offers a series of specials this month. On Tuesdays, snag $4 lechón and pollo tacos; on Thursdays, tamales are $9. Saturdays and Sundays bring $20 bottomless mimosas. Happy hour takes place every weekday from 5 to 8 p.m. with select $4 beers, $6 mimosas, and $6 wines.Calle 23 Miami offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $29, available Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.On Thursdays starting at 7 p.m., the Clevelander hosts “Latin Night,” featuring top DJs and music dedicated to Latin pop, bachata, salsa, reggaeton, and other Latin beats. Specials include mojito pitchers ($35), Veza Sur pitchers ($16), cuba libres ($10), and tequila shots ($5). Tickets are available via eventbrite During National Hispanic Heritage Month, one dollar from each Esperanza sparkling mojito at Cuba Libre will be donated to Cuba Decide , a citizen-driven nonprofit advocating for change in Cuba’s political system. Starting Friday, September 24, professional salsa dancers will take to the floor for tableside performances beginning at 9 p.m. From 11 p.m. until 3 a.m., DJs will spin Latin dance music, along with a dazzling light show, special effects, and live specialty acts.Kuba Cabana at CityPlace Doral will host "Cocktails & Cabaret" on Thursday, September 30, at 8 p.m. The dinner show features a Las Vegas-style cabaret with burlesque performers, live music, a seven-piece band and DJ, and a premium open bar and prix-fixe menu ($150 per person).To celebrate the recently instituted National Mofongo Day (September 24), La Placita will serve a special menu on that day highlighting six kinds of Puerto Rico's famed dish, including ensalada de carrucho, carne frita with a Don Q añejo glaze, and ropa vieja ($8 each). Guests can pair their meal with specially priced cocktails featuring Don Q rum.In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, every guest at the Rubell Museum's restaurant will be served a complimentary amuse-bouche of Iberico cinco jotas y pan tumaca pintxo The special will be available starting this Friday, September 17, through Friday, October 15, during lunch Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 to 11 p.m.