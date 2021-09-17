Support Us

Here Are Miami Restaurants Offering Deals for National Hispanic Heritage Month

September 17, 2021 9:00AM

Dominos and rum at La Placita
Dominos and rum at La Placita Photo courtesy of La Placita
National Hispanic Heritage Month spans from September 15 through October 15, the official time to honor and celebrate the rich history and culture of Latin-American communities from Mexico to the Caribbean to Central and South America and Spain, as well as their contributions to the United States.

The four-week period was instituted in 1988 by then-President Ronald Reagan, an extension of National Hispanic Heritage Week, which had been introduced two decades earlier. It starts mid-month to honor the independence of five Latin-American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, all of which recognize September 15 as the date of their independence. Mexico celebrates on September 16, Chile on September 18.

Restaurants across South Florida are offering a bevy of food and drink specials to mark the celebratory month. Read on for the best spots to visit.
A plate of food at Caja Caliente
A plate of food at Caja Caliente
Photo by Ana Rivera

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
786-431-1947 
caja-caliente.com

Monica "Mika" Leon's Cuban restaurant offers a series of specials this month. On Tuesdays, snag $4 lechón and pollo tacos; on Thursdays, tamales are $9. Saturdays and Sundays bring $20 bottomless mimosas. Happy hour takes place every weekday from 5 to 8 p.m. with select $4 beers, $6 mimosas, and $6 wines.
The Calle 23 churrasco
The Calle 23 churrasco
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection/Calle 23 Miami

Calle 23 Miami

230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-389-9277
calle23miami.com

Calle 23 Miami offers a three-course prix-fixe menu for $29, available Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Clevelander's hosting a party at its pool.
The Clevelander's hosting a party at its pool.
Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar

1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
clevelander.com

On Thursdays starting at 7 p.m., the Clevelander hosts “Latin Night,” featuring top DJs and music dedicated to Latin pop, bachata, salsa, reggaeton, and other Latin beats. Specials include mojito pitchers ($35), Veza Sur pitchers ($16), cuba libres ($10), and tequila shots ($5). Tickets are available via eventbrite.
Esperanza sparkling mojito at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Esperanza sparkling mojito at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Photo by Sara Espinoza

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

800 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-314-6500
cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/fortlauderdale

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, one dollar from each Esperanza sparkling mojito at Cuba Libre will be donated to Cuba Decide, a citizen-driven nonprofit advocating for change in Cuba’s political system. Starting Friday, September 24, professional salsa dancers will take to the floor for tableside performances beginning at 9 p.m. From 11 p.m. until 3 a.m., DJs will spin Latin dance music, along with a dazzling light show, special effects, and live specialty acts.
Kuba Cabana's cabaret show
Kuba Cabana's cabaret show
Photo courtesy of Kuba Cabana

Kuba Cabana

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral
305-800-5822
kubamiami.com

Kuba Cabana at CityPlace Doral will host "Cocktails & Cabaret" on Thursday, September 30, at 8 p.m. The dinner show features a Las Vegas-style cabaret with burlesque performers, live music, a seven-piece band and DJ, and a premium open bar and prix-fixe menu ($150 per person).
La Placita's giant Puerto Rican flag mural
La Placita's giant Puerto Rican flag mural
Photo by Joey Cancel

La Placita

6789 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-400-8173
laplacitamiami.com

To celebrate the recently instituted National Mofongo Day (September 24), La Placita will serve a special menu on that day highlighting six kinds of Puerto Rico's famed dish, including ensalada de carrucho, carne frita with a Don Q añejo glaze, and ropa vieja ($8 each). Guests can pair their meal with specially priced cocktails featuring Don Q rum.
Leku's special pinxto
Leku's special pinxto
Photo courtesy of Leku

Leku

1100 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-464-0615
lekumiami.com

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, every guest at the Rubell Museum's restaurant will be served a complimentary amuse-bouche of Iberico cinco jotas y pan tumaca pintxo The special will be available starting this Friday, September 17, through Friday, October 15, during lunch Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

