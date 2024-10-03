 The Wharf Fort Lauderdale to Reopen This October With New Food, Look | Miami New Times
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale to Reopen This October With New Look and More Food

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is reopening on Friday, October 11, with a new look, espresso martinis, and three new spots to eat.
October 3, 2024
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will reopen on October 11 with a new look, espresso martinis, and more food.
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will reopen on October 11 with a new look, espresso martinis, and more food. Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
Fort Lauderdale hasn't been the same since the Wharf Fort Lauderdale announced its temporary closure for a revamp. But the wait is over and the popular outdoor venue is making its comeback with a weekend-long grand re-opening party, complimentary cocktails, and a whole new yet familiar look.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale started as a pop-up in 2019, but plans changed as the venue took a life of its own becoming a go-to spot for waterfront nightlife in Broward. Emi Guerra and Alex Manteco, co-founders of Breakwater Hospitality Group, made the decision to temporarily close the venue and equip it with a designer worthy of the title it has gained over the years.

New Times spoke to Guerra to get the full inside scoop on the re-opening scheduled for Friday, October 11.

"After almost a five-year run, the venue got beat up," Guerra tells New Times. "When you do events for hundreds of people, every time you open, it takes a toll. When guests come in they'll notice an upgraded and elevated look and feel. We have new food concepts, all new furniture, new floors, all the bars got a nice makeover, and a new overall color palette, decor, and design. So it'll still feel very familiar, by all means, but a new and refreshed look."

New Food Vendors and Revamped Bar Menus (Espresso Martinis)!

The new design by Hxecute features a signature coastal aesthetic using blues, greens, and pale yellows. The entrance features a wooden pergola with new landscaping. The outside tables and yard games have been revamped and the new vendors will now have permanent structures and fun new menu boards.

The venue favorite, the Piefather by five-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Jose Mendin, will be joined by three new food vendors. Starting with Carlos & Pepe’s serving Mexican eats such as street tacos and its popular tuna dip, Janken, which brings Pan-Asian and Korean Fusion cuisine to the venue all the way from Portland, and Breakwater Hospitality Group’s Smashies will serve crave-worthy burgers.

The Wharf is known for its signature cocktail deals, so, of course, the bars are getting an all-new look and menu. Not to worry, the signature mojito is staying, but some new additions include Wharf espresso martinis and a new "Spritz Experience" where guests can cater the spritz to their own liking.

"The O Ship Bar is one of the new features in the venue," says Guerra. "We have these new espresso martini machines that serve these consistent, absolutely perfect martinis, so, that's pretty exciting. It'll also feature our "Wharflada," which are our piña colada, but served inside one giant pineapple where we cut off the top so guests can walk around the venue drinking it."
click to enlarge the wharf sign
The iconic Wharf sign before the re-design.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo
Guests can get a first look at the new Wharf Fort Lauderdale on Friday, October 11, which is the first night of the weekend-long opening parties. Throughout the weekend, guests who RSVP will get a complimentary signature mojito, and for the last day of celebrations, on Sunday, October 13, the themed party "Saddle Up Sundays" will close out the weekend in true Wharf fashion.

"Overall, I think a lot of thought was put in and it's being executed really well," adds Guerra. "I think what we really wanted to show is that the Wharf is sort of growing up, if you will, and we're still just as excited to be there, and hopefully we can have another great five-year run."

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Opening parties from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13; complimentary mojito with an RSVP via wharfftl.com.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
