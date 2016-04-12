The Ten Best Waterfront Restaurants in Miami

click to enlarge Amara at Paraiso is chef Michael Schwartz's "love letter to Miami," set on Biscayne Bay. Photo courtesy of Amara at Paraiso

Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

305-702-5528

amaraatparaiso.com

click to enlarge For more than half a century, Garcia's has been serving some of Miami's best seafood on the banks of the Miami River. Photo courtesy of Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market 398 NW N. River Dr., Miami

305-375-0765

garciasmiami.com

click to enlarge La Mar by Gastón Acurio boasts a prime setting overlooking Biscayne Bay from the Mandarin Oriental. Photo courtesy of La Mar by Gastón Acurio

La Mar by Gastón Acurio 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

305-913-8358

mandarinoriental.com/miami

click to enlarge As its name suggests, Ocean Social offers views of the Atlantic, from the Eden Roc. Photo courtesy of Ocean Social

Ocean Social 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-961-6043

edenrochotelmiami.com

click to enlarge Petralunga offers views of Miami Beach near North Bay Marina. Photo courtesy of Petralunga

Petralunga 7601 E. Treasure Dr., North Bay Village

305-397-8676

petralunga.com

click to enlarge Redfish by Chef Adrianne is a hidden gem. Photo courtesy of Redfish by Chef Adrianne

Redfish by Chef Adrianne 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Miami

305-668-8788

redfishmiami.com

click to enlarge Rusty Pelican is a go-to restaurant for waterfront views along the Rickenbacker Causeway. Photo courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com

click to enlarge Seaspice's Miami River views are unparalleled. Photo courtesy of Seaspice

Seaspice 422 NW N. River Dr., Miami

305-440-4200

seaspicemiami.com

click to enlarge South Pointe Park is home to Smith & Wollensky — and panoramic waterfront views. Photo courtesy of Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-2800

smithandwollensky.com

click to enlarge Dine on Argentinian fare and soak up views of the Little River canal at Tigre Miami. Photo courtesy of Tigre Miami

Tigre Miami 620 NE 78th St., Miami

305-456-9540

tigre.miami

No marriage is perfect, but there’s always an exception. Take for example the flawless union of stunning waterfront views and stellar meals.This kind of merger — harmonious and infinitely enchanting — is surprisingly scarce in Miami. After all, the food has a lot to live up to when a killer setting is its counterpart. But luckily, there are a handful of eateries perched on winding canals, bustling bays, and blue oceans that offer the whole package.Just travel downtown to longstanding Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market, overlooking the Miami River, and enjoy freshly seared scallops and mahi-mahi fingers. Or catch sweeping oceanfront views while reveling in a good steak at South Pointe Park’s Smith & Wollensky.There’s no better way to switch up lunch or dinner than dining al fresco with the Magic City’s glittering skyline and waterways as your backdrop. Below, in alphabetical order, are ten of the best restaurants to do precisely that.James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz will be the first to tell you he has a special spot for his Edgewater establishment, a place he calls his "love letter to Miami." Sunsets offer a golden glow on the buildings across Biscayne Bay to the east. And the food is stellar, blending Latin American flavors and local ingredients for dishes that change weekly to highlight specialty offerings cooked on a wood grill and Josper charcoal oven.For nearly half a century, the same family has been running Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market, overlooking the Miami River. Since its opening, the laidback restaurant just west of downtown has remained a hit with locals for the freshest of fresh seafood and a beautiful vista. Choose from a cornucopia of catches, from swordfish and grouper to yellowtail and shrimp. Pair your choice with relaxing views, and you have a taste of old Miami that's unparalleled.The Mandarin Oriental's signature waterfront restaurant offers a prime setting overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. It's the perfect backdrop for the La Mar's signature ceviches, freshly grilled anticuchos, and specialty cocktails. Abetted by spacious indoor and outdoor seating along with three bars, each providing distinctive culinary experiences, the menu ranges from upscale Andean fare to Asian-Peruvian fusion and traditional ceviches.This newcomer to the Miami waterfront scene offers elevated coastal dining done in classic Miami style. Set within the iconic Eden Roc Hotel with unparalleled views of sea and sky, Ocean Social is the perfect place to enjoy an upscale dinner, a leisurely lunch by the sea, or a sunset aperitivo. The vibe is warm and inviting, the menu filled with approachable, feel-good dishes that highlight locally sourced ingredients. Wood-fired bites, colorful salads, well-crafted cocktails — dishes and drinks alike are fresh, ingredient-forward, satisfying, and designed to be shared among friends and family.This Italian establishment offers a quiet respite from tourists and crowds plus stunning views of Biscayne Bay, with the North Bay Marina and Miami Beach as a backdrop. Enjoy the chef's take on contemporary gourmet pizzas — there's even one topped with caviar — and Mediterranean fare that covers salads, fish, pasta, and meat.Redfish in Matheson Hammock Park is known far and wide for its breathtaking location. This is where you come to celebrate those extra-special date nights, anniversaries, birthday milestones...and these days, simply getting out of the house. The waterfront property is no stranger to closures; it was shuttered by hurricane damage in 2017 but reopened under the vision of chef Adrianne Calvo, who transformed the space to suit dishes like ahi tuna sashimi with crisped shaved Brussels sprouts and pear, topped with ponzu aioli, soy, and truffle; and herb-stuffed branzino flavored with lemon and garlic.It’s hard not to be taken aback by Rusty Pelican’s beautiful vistas as you gaze out the clear bay windows or sit outdoors. The view is the draw, but there’s a dash of magic in the air at sunset when splashes of pastel pink, orange, and purple color the sky. Then again, the brunch menu is a must-try. Order day-boat scallops and eggs for a hearty serving of wild-caught seared scallops, large sunny-side-up eggs, hash browns, and bacon mimosa Brussels sprouts. Then walk it off along the Rickenbacker Causeway.This chic white boathouse with wooden accents sits right on the Miami River, offering cool breezes that are as peaceful as you could imagine. But Seaspice’s staff knows how to turn up the party vibes — especially on Sundays. Raw selections, seafood plates, pizzas, pastas, and wood-fired casseroles fill the food menu, and there's an extensive cocktail menu to match.Situated at the southern tip of Miami Beach in South Pointe Park, Smith & Wollensky is the perfect place to soak in the sunset to the west and the views of Government Cut and the ocean to the south and east. People- and boat-watch over serious slabs of dry-aged steaks and impressive wines. After a glass or two, Fisher Island will seem closer than ever, and the $69 you spent on an 18-ounce New York strip will seem like pocket change. But soon you’ll see — as with everything else at Smith & Wollensky — it’s worth it. And you deserve it.On the banks of the Little River canal — and surprisingly out of earshot of the honking traffic on Biscayne Boulevard and the 79th Street Causeway — this Argentine restaurant offers swordfish steaks, a 36-hour beef rib, and front-row seats to watch manatees and paddleboarders drift idly by. The intimate dining room is a three-dimensional Pinterest board of geometric tiles, whimsical wallpaper, wood paneling, and a curvilinear ceiling. Outside, everything is green: the tiles, the tables, the ferns spilling out of their pots, the bougainvillea that crawls up the trellis. Patrons lucky enough to snag canal-front tables get dinner and an aquatic show starring plummeting seabirds, leaping fish, and sun-kissed fishermen plying their dinghies.