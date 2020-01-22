The Ten Best Dive Bars in Miami

Though craft cocktails and hot spots are often what’s on the agenda, the dive bar offers a far-from-glamorous allure that attracts those who appreciate the simple things in life.

Truly great dive bars are typically dens of dim lighting, strong drinks, and cheap beer. Some have pool tables, some have live music, but all of them have a special kind of charm that sets them apart from the rest. These unpretentious spots are home to plenty of good times.

Here are ten Miami dive bars that should be on everyone’s radar.

Beer and booze at Bob's Your Uncle. Bob's Your Uncle

Bob’s Your Uncle 928 71st St., Miami Beach

786-542-5366

The original location of this dive bar stands on New York’s Upper West Side and was re-created after owner Danielle Savin visited Miami Beach and decided it was a great place to open a little watering hole. It’s Normandy Isle’s favorite place to be treated like family, even when you don’t want to be around your own. Whether it’s a classic cocktail, beer on tap, or even a Jell-O shot — everything is served with a smile at Bob’s Your Uncle. The bar's personality extends to the hallway to the restroom, adorned with photos of famous Bobs throughout history — from Saget to De Niro. Pro tip: Bob's is the perfect spot to grab a cold one while waiting for a table at the adjacent sushi restaurant, Katana.

Alexander Oliva

Churchill’s Pub 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-757-1807

A Miami institution, Churchill's Pub has been home to more live shows than almost any other venue in town. For more than 40 years, this dive bar has been Miami’s haven for punk and alternative bands on its indoor and outdoor stages. The grungy drinking den has stayed true to itself throughout the years as it has hosted everyone from Marilyn Manson to that random guy down the street who just wanted to play his music — Churchill’s has a reputation for welcoming musicians of all kinds to its stages. Cheap beer, great music, and a classic menu of bar food are the makings of a beloved dive bar, and Churchill’s offers them all.

Las Nubes at Las Rosas Photo by Mike Diaz

Las Rosas 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami

786-780-2700

Dive bar lovers will find Las Rosas in Allapattah just a few blocks west of the hip and trendy Wynwood. There's not much signage, but once they step inside, thirsty patrons find a large neon rose indicating they're in the right place. The drink menu is simple, and the arcade games are set to free play. The Mexican-themed dive bar also presents up to ten local live music acts a week, its Wine & Words open-mike night Wednesdays, and the Love Below dance party every Tuesday.

Best Pool Hall: Lost Weekend Photo by Rod Deal Photography

Lost Weekend 218 Española Way, Miami Beach

305-672-1707

Step off Collins Avenue and into Lost Weekend, where it’s easy to forget you're in the center of South Beach. Wednesday is ladies' night, when women score six drink vouchers upon arrival to use on beer or house spirits. There are plenty of bar games, including pool, air hockey, darts, and foosball, for those looking to get a little competitive. Pop into Kill Your Idol, its sister bar next door that’s full of fascinating adornments, including an astronaut hanging from the ceiling and a life-size Bruce Lee statue sticking out of the back bar.

Courtesy of Mac's Club Deuce

Mac’s Club Deuce 222 14th St., Miami Beach

305-531-6200

Not only is Mac's Club Deuce one of the city’s best dive bars, but it's also one of the oldest. It’s open from 8 a.m. till 5 a.m. daily, and two-for-one happy hour stretches from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The place is dark and grimy in the most charming way. Neon signs installed during the days of Miami Vice glow over the pool table that almost always has a game going. On any given day, find locals who stop by regularly, celebrities looking for a place to hang, and tourists who want to check out the bar Anthony Bourdain said was one of his favorite places in the world. Oh, and be sure to bring cash — the Deuce doesn't accept any other forms of payment.



EXPAND The Mighty The Mighty

The Mighty 2224 Coral Way, Miami

305-570-4311

Gourmet sausage might not be the first thing on anyone’s mind when entering a dive bar, but the ground-meat product dominates the menu at the Mighty, a brick-red spot on the edge of Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood. These aren’t run-of-the-mill sausages. Think duck, lamb, or chicken con queso sausage, with queso fresco, jalapeño, and mango bits. The place also offers a menu of $10 stiff drinks, an array of beer and shot combos, and an impressive beer list.

Mike’s at Venetia

Mike’s at Venetia 555 NE 15th St., Miami

305-374-5731

For more than 30 years, Mike’s at Venetia has remained one of Miami's hidden gems. Locals in the know frequent this Irish dive bar that’s located on the ninth floor of the Venetia condo, situated at the west end of the Venetian Causeway. Drinkers will find a welcoming bar with a seemingly never-ending list of beverage options and daily menu specials ranging from pizza to rib-eye to mussels and shrimp pasta. There are also a dozen or so TV screens, perfect for watching whatever sport is in season. Mike's offers half-priced appetizers and $1 off drink during its weekday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

EXPAND On The Rocks Keara O'Neil

On the Rocks 217 71st St., Miami Beach

305-864-2444

This neighborhood sports bar in North Beach is open 365 days a year till 5 a.m. On the Rocks offers inexpensive drinks, several TV screens, and Friday-night karaoke. The walls are just about as colorful as some of the characters sitting at this bar. It’s got all the makings of a classic dive, right down to the smoky smell of cigarettes and $5 beers. Guests often find themselves jamming to rock 'n’ roll covers by the local band Thrino, which takes the stage regularly.

Karaoke at Seven Seas Photo courtesy of Karaoke by Bernie

Seven Seas 2200 SW 57th Ave., Miami

305-266-6071

Boasting a beach-town vibe even though it’s miles from the ocean, Seven Seas offers a nautical vibe just west of Coral Gables. The bar is known for its karaoke nights, so if you love belting out “Don’t Stop Believing,” get your fill every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday night. Perform in the show or grab a seat at the bar and enjoy the entertainment. This gem opens at 9 a.m. daily and welcomes anyone looking to grab a breakfast beer without judgment.

Ted's Hideaway Courtesy of Ted's Hideaway

Ted’s Hideaway 124 Second St., Miami Beach

305-532-9869

Tucked away in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, Ted's Hideaway is a comfort for those looking for a dark place to escape Florida's searing sun and the Beach's glitz and glamour. During its daily happy hour from noon to 8 p.m., the spot offers $3.75 domestic beers, $5 imported beers, and house cocktails for no more than $6. It’s a great place to watch a sporting event, play a game of pool, or make a new friend.