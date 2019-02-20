SOBEWFF 2019: The Best Celebrities to Follow on Instagram

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is underway, and hundreds of chefs are flying in from around the world to cook at the fest's various dinners and parties. Of course, it's not all work for these talented toques: They also storm the restaurants and bars of our fair city in what's referred to as "spring break for chefs."

The most exciting part of this weekend is cozying up to a South Beach watering hole and spotting Guy Fieri sitting at the bar or Alex Guarnaschelli dining on stone crabs.

The way to get the inside track on where the chefs are celebrating is by following them on social media. After all, they're are just like us: They take pictures of their food, share selfies, and talk current events. The best part? They interact with fans, so be sure to reach out and share your favorite local spot for croquetas or cocktails.

Here are the best celebrity Instagram feeds to follow. And be sure to follow @NewTimesFood to see what we're eating and drinking at @SOBEWFF.

1. Neil Patrick Harris. (@nph). With movies, television, and Broadway under his belt, it seems there's absolutely nothing this multi-talented performer can't do. This past Tony and Oscar host willhost this year's Burger Bash with husband David Burtka. His Instagram feed is chock-full of family photos, Broadway happenings, and a splash of foodie delights. Everyone should have someone who looks at them the way Harris looks at Burtka, by the way.

2. Alex Guarnaschelli (@Guarnaschelli). If you like your food porn mixed with a dash of positive reinforcement and the best food memes evah — this Chopped judge's Instagram feed is right for you. Alex Guarnaschelli takes you on the Chopped set for an intimate look at her and fellow judges Scott Conant, Geoffrey Zakarian, and others and shares some of her most delicious dishes. Bonus: She loves responding to notes, so hit her up for some culinary advice.

3. Rev Run (@revwon). Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons bills himself as "your parents' favorite rapper", a tongue-in-cheek reference to his days as front man for Run DMC. The rapper, along with wife Justine, host several TV shows, including Rev Run's Sunday Suppers. His Instagram is filled with daily affirmations that are sure to make your day shine a bit brighter.

4. Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri). When Guy Fieri heads to the Magic City, it automatically transforms into that mythical place called Flavortown. Fieri is good friends with several Miami chefs, including Sakaya Kitchen's Richard Hales and Latin House Grill's Michell Sanchez, so it's a safe bet he'll take time to visit a few local haunts. Find out where he's eating locally on his feed.

5. Lee Schrager (@LeeSchrager). If you want an insider's view of what goes into the making of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (plus front-row seats to every event), follow SOBEWFF founder Lee Brian Schrager. The festival maven seems to teleport himself seamlessly from event to event, making his way from Burger Bash to Best of the Best and beyond. Live vicariously through him as he kibbutzes with celebrity chefs, takes the stage, and has a generally more fabulous life than most other people who occupy this planet.

6. David Grutman (@DaveGrutman). If space aliens followed David Grutman's Instagram feed, they'd think Earth was filled with glitter balls, music, pleasure boats, and cafés. Grutman's subjects range from partying at LIV to family life — all with a touch of sass and humor.

7. Samantha Schnur (@thenaughtyfork). If you're looking for straight up food porn, the Naughty Fork's got you covered. No politics. No commentary. No quippy memes. Just your daily dose of gigantic milkshakes and towering burgers with a splash of Schnur eating these culinary titans.

8. Marcus Samuelsson (@marcuscooks). The owner of Harlem's Red Rooster, chef Samuelsson has won multiple James Beard Foundation Awards including Best Chef: New York City and was tasked with planning and executing the Obama Administration’s first State dinner. Frequently a guest host on Top Chef, the dapper chef is planning a Miami-based concept. Look to his Instagram feed for a plentiful helping of food and travel along with dozens of fashionable hats.

