Preorder the Salty Donut's Thanksgiving Doughnuts Now

For the first time in the Salty Donut's three-year history, the Wynwood store will be open on Thanksgiving. But to guarantee a platter of doughnuts will appear on your holiday spread, you'll want to order a box in advance.

Visit the Salty Donut's website anytime through Sunday, November 18, to preorder a box of doughnuts, including two limited-edition Thanksgiving flavors: pecan pie cheesecake ($4.25) and apple crisp ($3.50).