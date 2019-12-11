The Local Culinary Ghost Kitchen Offers 18 Food Concepts for Delivery

Turkish entrepreneur Alp Franko had one goal when he moved to Miami: to operate a string of successful restaurants. His mind was never set on Michelin-starred establishments. Instead, he wanted to offer diners food so accessible they could eat it anywhere at any time of the day.

So Franko created the Local Culinary. This Downtown Miami ghost kitchen is a delivery-only service that operates without a dining room or waiters, modeled after the virtual eateries he became familiar with while spending time in California.

"Our focus is on the process and product," says Franko, who oversaw the operations of restaurants, lounges, and beach clubs in Europe before creating his own London-based private-equity fund to invest in his dream.

According to him, the venture debuted on Grubhub in May with two food concepts and over the course of just a month grew to offer eight different culinary options. Currently, his ghost kitchen dishes out 18 different menus, with more than a hundred items for delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats, and DoorDash apps.

At the 1,300-square-foot kitchen in Downtown Miami, an executive chef prepares the meals and oversees a staff of eleven people. With speed of delivery key to the process, meals are planned to take about thirty minutes to reach customers within ten miles of the meal preparation hub.

EXPAND Photo by The Local Culinary

Each concept has a name, so hungry Miamians perusing UberEats for a meal might be intrigued by wings from Dirty Fingers or a baked tuber from Hot Potato.

Packaging, Franko says, was created to forge a connection between the brand and customers that can get lost with the absence of an actual dining room. Instead of getting their order in a plain paper bag, diners receive personalized stickers, candy, and wacky trinkets with each dish to enrich the experience. "You can go online and order a burger from anywhere now," he says. "A more personalized service can make all the difference when ordering out."

Food items range from pizza to Asian-influenced bowls to gyros and are available seven days a week, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Chef Burger options range from $7.99 to $14.99; carbonara pasta from Mama Roma costs $14.95; and black shrimp bao buns by Asian concept Shu Shu are available for $12.55.

Desserts like key lime pie ($6.55) and New York cheesecake ($5) can be ordered through several of the concepts. Drinks include San Pellegrino orange limonata ($3.50), V8 juice ($3.99), and ginger ale ($3.50).

Franko considers Ghost kitchens to be more profitable than virtual spin-offs of brick-and-mortar restaurants, as they incur less overhead. The restaurateur won't disclose the influx of delivery orders or financial information, but says the business in Downtown Miami is over capacity and that he has a ghost kitchen slated to open in Aventura next month, followed by others in Coral Gables and Boca Raton. Beyond delivery, the company is planning pop-up restaurant experiences, but there's no retail presence on the horizon.

Find menus for Local Culinary concepts on the delivery apps through a search by name:

The Chef Burger – burgers made with prime ingredients

Chicks – all things chicken, from fried to grilled, burgers, and wings

Dirty Fingers – elevated burgers, hot dogs, wings, fries and more

El Taco Loco –one-of-a-kind tacos

Hey! Burger - American burger options

Hot Dog Station – fun twists on America’s favorite classic

Hot Potato – combinations of the most popular root vegetable

Mama Roma – Italian cuisine

Mr. Cheeseburger - cheeseburgers and fries

Noodle House - ramen and Japanese comfort food

Pasta Mania - pasta

Pita Shop - Mediterranean bites

Pizza Maria - pizza

Salad Station - protein-based and vegetarian salad options

Shu Shu – Asian-inspired dishes such as lettuce wraps, noodles, pad Thai, spring rolls and more

The Green Kitchen – nutrient-dense menu with fresh ingredients

This is Gyros – modern interpretations of classic Greek dishes

Yoko Bowl – flavors of Asia and Hawaii



The Local Culinary. 100 South Miami Ave., Miami. thelocalculinary.com.