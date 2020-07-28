The Lincoln Eatery Opens Two New Concepts, Launches "Lunch Like a Local" Promo

The Lincoln Eatery welcomes two new concepts to its stable of over a dozen vendors this week, with several more planned for later this summer.

Two new concepts, Market Milkshake Bar and Cilantro 27, opened this week. In addition, the food hall has launched a new promotion dubbed "Lunch Like a Local."

According to Alan Roth, director of operations at the Lincoln Eatery, the new concepts and in-house promotion will bring some added color to the current lineup while presenting locals with an affordable lunch.

"The Lincoln Eatery is a little bit like a piece of art," says Roth. "It's never really finished, as it will always morph into different things. We love inviting chefs to take over a space for months at a time and show what they are about."

Take Cilantro 27, where the Tiger's Milk Glass was a standout menu option for Roth and his team. Here, ceviche is served in a glass with an added helping of leche de tigre — the citrus-based marinade used to cure the fish in classic Peruvian ceviche — and available four different ways ($8-$10). Standouts include the Carretillero, a combination of corvina, shrimp, and octopus soaked in a red rocoto pepper sauce; and the vegan option prepared with green papaya, avocado, cucumber, and jicama, flavored with a lemongrass sauce.

"It felt as authentic as being in Lima," said Roth, who enjoyed chef Nilton Castillo's take on the ceviche concept. "We felt like we were sitting in a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Peru, and that's first and foremost for us."

Roth said he's also excited about Market Milkshake Bar. Founder Douglass Alvarado first operated the concept from the back of a food truck, before taking his milkshakes to the Lincoln Eatery. Each menu option is designed to be photogenic and creative, from his takes on the Guava and Cheese to the Key Lime Pie ($10 to $12).

Along with the two new eateries, the food hall expects to attract guests with its daily "Lunch Like A Local" deal. Starting this weekend, each eatery will now offer guests the option of a lunchtime special — a main course, side dish, and drink — for $15 per person.

Examples of lunch specials include TYO Sushi's offering of any two classic rolls from its menu, and Le Petit Bistrot's chicken club sandwich and a dessert. For more colorful fare, C Food Shack offers a calamari burger with a house-made pineapple drink, while Just Eat Taco lets patrons choose from three chicken or steak tacos.

Later this summer, the hall's new rooftop lounge, Sky Yard, will also open. Reminiscent of the Miami Wharf and Cecconi's at the Soho Beach House, it boasts beautiful views paired with pergolas, lawn games, tiki cocktails, and more.

In addition, La Esquita De Tony, the new ground-floor bar helmed by Maximiliano Silva, will be the place to grab a $7 mojito paired with affordable tapas.

Lincoln Eatery currently features a dozen food and beverage operators, all currently open and offering to-go and eat-in dining on the outdoor terrace from the ground floor to the rooftop. They include XO Espresso Bar, Smoke'd BBQ, TYO Sushi, MED by Marble & Rye, Le Petit Bistrot, Just Eat Taco, Chill'n Nitro Ice Cream, C-Food Shack, Fresh Garden Bowls, and Necessary Purveyor.

The Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.