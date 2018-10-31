The Five Best Restaurants on Ocean Drive

Miami Beach's most famous spot, Ocean Drive is alive with neon colors, Art Deco buildings, and a lively soundtrack. It's also home to overpriced meals and giant frozen margaritas. Though there are plenty of tourist traps, there are restaurants you can count on. Here are five options for a great meal.

1. LT Steak & Seafood. Tucked within the Betsy hotel, this posh eatery by acclaimed chef Laurent Tourondel spotlights American fare with a local flair. The season-driven menu is made up of plenty of fish and meat options, all prepared with ingredients found in the South Florida area. The complimentary cheddar popovers and the soy-wasabi tuna tartare ($19) are always a crowd pleaser, as well as the bone-in ribeye ($61). Take the elevator to the rooftop and catch the sunset before dinner. You'll enjoy a vast view of Ocean Drive, beach, and sky. 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305.673.0044; thebetsyhotel.com/lt-restaurant

2. Prime 112. This upscale restaurant is known for its long waiting times and one-week-reservation requirements for a good reason. The cuts of meat are top notch, the service is old school, and there are plenty of celebrity sightings. For a meat-centric meal, start with the Kobe beef sliders ($28) before digging into your steak in a variety of cuts from an eight ounce filet mignon ($45) to a gigantic 48 ounce porterhouse ($140). 112 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305.532.8112; mylesrestaurantgroup.com

3. Azabu. Housed within the Staton Social hotel, this New York transplant boasts updated izakaya dishes plus whiskey-centric craft cocktails to match. The dimly-lit, cozy interior gives a nod to the neighborhood’s Art Deco history, done up with mid-century modern furnishings and nature-inspired accents. You’d do quite well to bring a date here, or to the adjacent, hidden sushi counter serving traditional omakase ($120-150 per person), which has only 11 seats and a strict reservations-only policy. 161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 786.276.0520; azabuglobal.com



4. The Front Porch Café. An all-day breakfast menu, large portions, and reasonable prices are the draw at this laid-back hotel diner. Classic morning eats include the Beach Breakfast Bonanza ($11.50), with three eggs, cheddar and shitake mushrooms, or French toast ($13) with orange zest topped with powdered sugar. The daily happy hour (4 to 7 p.m.) with it’s $3 beers doesn’t hurt either. 1458 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305.531.8300; frontporchoceandrive.com

5. The Local House. This charming little spot in the lobby of the Sense Beach House hotel has a nice weekend brunch with lots of Instagram-friendly options, maritime-themed décor, and a breezy outdoor patio for people watching. The seafood-forward kitchen turns out everything from lobster and crab cake Benedicts ($18-25), to grilled oysters ($4 each) and key lime French toast ($12). 400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 786.230.8396; localhousemiami.com