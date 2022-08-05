Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Miami Spice

Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring

August 5, 2022 9:00AM

Casa Mariano serves guava pancakes as part of its Miami Spice offerings.
Casa Mariano serves guava pancakes as part of its Miami Spice offerings. Photo courtesy of Casa Mariano
Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants.

While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?

Luckily, several restaurants have Miami Spice savings available during peak brunch hours, meaning you can sip some bubbly and share some small plates come midday Sunday — all for a great price.

Here are five of our favorite brunch picks available on Saturday, Sunday, or both during Miami Spice.

Miami Spice runs through September 30, 2022. All menus are subject to change and prices do not include taxes, gratuities, or beverages (unless noted).
click to enlarge
American Social offers weekend brunch.
Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social

690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-570-4468
americansocialbar.com

If you're looking for a party place to brunch with the squad, look no further than American Social. This waterfront restaurant has it all during brunch — music, games, a view, and delicious food like Fruity Pebbles chicken and waffles, Wagyu steak fried rice, and a salmon cake Benedict. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
click to enlarge
Casa Mariano's crab cake eggs Benedict
Photo courtesy of Casa Mariano

Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27th St., Doral
305-392-0507
casamariano.com

You'll get a full meal with Casa Mariano's Sunday-only Miami Spice brunch menu. The three-course menu presents some of executive chef and owner Mariano Araya's signature brunch items. Choose from dishes such as huevos rancheros; crispy chicken waffles served with creamy corn and a fried egg; crab cake eggs Benedict; bananas foster French toast; and guava and mascarpone-topped pancakes. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
click to enlarge
Pasta for brunch at Fiola
Photo courtesy of Fiola

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com

This upscale Coral Gables restaurant offers a Miami Spice Sunday brunch filled with options.  Executive chef Danny Ganem has put together a great selection of brunch items including spaghetti aglio e olio, Roman shell carbonara, a prime Delmonico steak and eggs, and cauliflower steak. Best of all, your coffee, tea, or espresso is included. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is served Sundays from noon to 2:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
If you like seafood, Nave is your best brunch bet.
Photo courtesy of Nave

Nave

3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
navemiami.com

 Want to check out a Michelin-recommended restaurant during brunch, where you can feast on a plethora of seafood dishes? Look no further than Nave, which presents a fanciful three-course brunch menu with dishes like "Miami" clams baked until crispy and served with medianoche-infused butter and Gruyère cheese. Or try the "Prawns & Polenta," a handmade ‘nduja prepared with fresh vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is offered on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
click to enlarge
Swan in the Design District
Photo courtesy of Morelli Brothers

Swan and Bar Bevy

90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com

This gorgeous restaurant, a collaboration between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, offers weekend brunch for Miami Spice. Make an entire afternoon of your experience by shopping at the stores in the Design District before sitting down to guava and cheese French toast, steak and eggs ($10 upcharge), or smoked salmon on an everything El Bagel. Swan's patio is also the ultimate people-watching spot, so keep your eye out for celeb sightings. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
No Jacket Required

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation