Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring

While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
Luckily, several restaurants have Miami Spice savings available during peak brunch hours, meaning you can sip some bubbly and share some small plates come midday Sunday — all for a great price.
Here are five of our favorite brunch picks available on Saturday, Sunday, or both during Miami Spice.
Miami Spice runs through September 30, 2022. All menus are subject to change and prices do not include taxes, gratuities, or beverages (unless noted).
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-570-4468
americansocialbar.com
If you're looking for a party place to brunch with the squad, look no further than American Social. This waterfront restaurant has it all during brunch — music, games, a view, and delicious food like Fruity Pebbles chicken and waffles, Wagyu steak fried rice, and a salmon cake Benedict. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Casa Mariano8200 NW 27th St., Doral
305-392-0507
casamariano.com
You'll get a full meal with Casa Mariano's Sunday-only Miami Spice brunch menu. The three-course menu presents some of executive chef and owner Mariano Araya's signature brunch items. Choose from dishes such as huevos rancheros; crispy chicken waffles served with creamy corn and a fried egg; crab cake eggs Benedict; bananas foster French toast; and guava and mascarpone-topped pancakes. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com
This upscale Coral Gables restaurant offers a Miami Spice Sunday brunch filled with options. Executive chef Danny Ganem has put together a great selection of brunch items including spaghetti aglio e olio, Roman shell carbonara, a prime Delmonico steak and eggs, and cauliflower steak. Best of all, your coffee, tea, or espresso is included. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is served Sundays from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Nave3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-615-3747
navemiami.com
Want to check out a Michelin-recommended restaurant during brunch, where you can feast on a plethora of seafood dishes? Look no further than Nave, which presents a fanciful three-course brunch menu with dishes like "Miami" clams baked until crispy and served with medianoche-infused butter and Gruyère cheese. Or try the "Prawns & Polenta," a handmade ‘nduja prepared with fresh vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh herbs. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is offered on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Swan and Bar Bevy90 NE 39th St., Miami
305-704-0994
swanbevy.com
This gorgeous restaurant, a collaboration between David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, offers weekend brunch for Miami Spice. Make an entire afternoon of your experience by shopping at the stores in the Design District before sitting down to guava and cheese French toast, steak and eggs ($10 upcharge), or smoked salmon on an everything El Bagel. Swan's patio is also the ultimate people-watching spot, so keep your eye out for celeb sightings. Miami Spice brunch ($28) is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.